Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani box office: Crosses 100 crores overseas, Set to be a BLOCKBUSTER

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is on the way to be a BLOCKBUSTER overseas. Directed by Karan Johar, the film grossed USD 5.50 million in its second week, demonstrating a mere 22 per cent decrease from its first week. As the third week unfolds, the early trends in Eastern markets remain rock-steady; for instance, Australia is experiencing just a 30 per cent decline from the previous Friday, despite the release of four Indian new films. When we get North American numbers in some hours, it will confirm its Blockbuster status, though considering 2nd Thursday had a minimal 25 per cent weekly drop, it's highly likely Friday hold will be strong too.

The total overseas box office collections of the film have reached USD 12.50 million. The film is eyeing a USD 17 million plus finish overseas now which will be a Blockbuster number, on the high end could go for USD 18 million as well. The worldwide box office gross of the film stands at Rs. 243 crores in two weeks. If not for the release of Gadar 2 this week, Rocky-Rani would have comfortably surpassed the Rs. 300 crores mark as it was holding very strongly in India as well. Now it will need a bit of work to do so, though the third Friday hold seems good enough to make it work.

RARKPK has performed best in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia. There are smaller markets like Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong, etc. which have also done really well. In North America, it has grossed USD 5.90 million to date. The film should surpass USD 8 million final number here, entering the top five grossers ever from Bollywood. Australia was restricted by nonoptimal release but has remained rock steady with holds, and should reach the top six/seven grossers ever from Bollywood. The United Kingdom will be third only to Pathaan and Padmaavat since 2018, as these are the only ones to cross GBP 1.50 million.

There is underperformance in the Middle East outside UAE but that is a common occurrence for non-SRK and Salman films. Then there is a missing market of Pakistan, otherwise, it could have been close to USD 20 million mark like the other mid-2010s overseas Blockbusters.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is as follows:

North America: USD 5,900,000

Middle East: USD 2,620,000

Australia: USD 800,000

New Zealand: USD 230,000

Singapore: USD 225,000

Rest of Asia: USD 400,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,500,000

Europe: USD 650,000

Rest of World: 200,000

Total: USD 12,525,000 / Rs. 103 crores

ALSO READ: Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth starrer scores big overseas for 87 crores worldwide first day