Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth starrer scores big overseas for 87 crores worldwide first day

Tamil film Jailer has taken a big start internationally, grossing over USD 4.70 million through Thursday. This includes USD 1.10 million previews from Wednesday in North America, with USD 3.60 million coming on Thursday. Combined with Rs. 48 crores plus opening day in India, the worldwide box office for the Rajinikanth starrer stands at Rs. 87 crores approx.

The film scored in all markets whether in South East Asia or Middle East or North America. The best performance came in North America, where it grossed USD 1.85 million. The hold on Thursday from Wednesday was excellent easing off just 30 per cent. There will be a surge in collections over the weekend, with the 4-day weekend including previews expected to be over USD 4.50 million.

In second place, the Middle East started with USD 1.20 million first day, better than PS1 and Vikram, both of which opened with around USD 1 million. In the case of those two, it was a Friday opening day while here it's a Thursday which is a working day in UAE. The weekend here could go on to collect over USD 3.50 million.

Tamil hotspots in South East Asia, Malaysia and Singapore had a big start as well with RM 2.40 million approx and SGD 310K respectively. The United Kingdom and Australia scored third and fifth best start ever for Kollywood with GBP 225K and AUD 270K respectively.

The overall four-day extended weekend overseas should go on to collect over USD 13 million. On the high end, it can go over USD 14 million, which will be the highest four-day sum for Kollywood, ahead of PS1 which earned USD 13.20 million in its first four days. PS1 went on to collect USD 20 million in its full run, a sum which seems like Jailer can achieve.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

North America: USD 1,850,000

Middle East: USD 1,200,000

Australia/NZ: USD 200,000

Malaysia: USD 525,000 approx

Singapore: USD 235,000

Rest of Asia: USD 125,000

United Kingdom: USD 285,000

Europe: USD 250,000

Rest of World: USD 50,000

Total: USD 4,725,000 / Rs. 39 crores

About Jailer Movie

Jailer is a Tamil black-comedy action film written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth in the lead, along with Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

