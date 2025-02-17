Valentine's Weekend Global Box Office Toppers: Ne Zha 2 RETAINS Number 1 as Marvel's Captain America 4 occupies modest 2nd position

Despite the arrival of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World on February 14, the Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, which was released on January 29 during the traditional Chinese New Year, remains the undisputed leader at the global box office. Over the Valentine’s Day weekend, Ne Zha 2 continued its phenomenal run, pushing its worldwide total to USD 280 million, with a staggering USD 271 million coming from China alone. Meanwhile, Captain America 4 made a modest USD 180 million globally, landing in second place and raising concerns about its long-term prospects.

Marvel’s latest superhero film, which sees Anthony Mackie stepping into the shoes of the titular superhero, opened below expectations in many international markets. While its domestic performance was not disastrous, the film’s underwhelming overseas numbers and weak word of mouth suggest a struggle ahead. Early projections indicate it may finish between USD 400-450 million worldwide, which, while profitable, is far from the highs that Marvel once enjoyed.

What worked favorably for Ne Zha 2, meanwhile, is its association with 2019’s Ne Zha, which made USD 700 million globally. The new installment builds upon the massive fanbase of the original, with its plot following the titular godchild as he explores his destiny while overcoming mythical challenges alongside his companion Ao Bing. With stunning animation, strong emotional depth, and a compelling narrative, the film has earned widespread praise, drawing repeat audiences and family viewings. Its success is a testament to the growing influence of Chinese animated offerings, which continue to outperform Hollywood imports not only in the domestic market but also internationally.

Ne Zha 2, unlike Brave New World’s mixed word of mouth, has had a positive buzz, which has helped sustain its impressive run, setting it on the path to becoming one of the biggest box office successes of the year.

Captain America: Brave New World, which brings back familiar faces like Harrison Ford (President Thaddeus Ross) and Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), failed to generate excitement beyond core Marvel fans, who were disappointed this time around. With superhero fatigue setting in and tough competition from local films in overseas markets, the latest MCU installment will likely struggle to leave an impact, especially in key Asian markets like India and China, where Hollywood blockbusters no longer dominate as easily as before.