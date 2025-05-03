Ajith Kumar enjoys go-karting with wife Shalini and son Aadvik; meets F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan

Ajith Kumar has been in the news lately after receiving the Padma Bhushan honor. Amidst the same, he got hospitalized, leaving his fans worried. However, he now made his first appearance in Chennai post-hospitalization, where he arrived at a go-karting arena with his wife Shalini and son, Aadvik.

In pictures shared by his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing, on X, AK can be seen posing beside a go-kart while he taught his 10-year-old son the basics of racing. Dressed in black racing gear, the Good Bad Ugly star looked dashing while his wife, Shalini, proudly stood beside him.

Check out the pictures here:

What’s more is that they got to meet with renowned Formula 1 racer Narain Karthikeyan, who also was seen lending some tips and tricks to Aadvik. Surely the star kid seems to like racing just as his father does. From the pictures, it looks like the actor has let his son pursue his dreams and encouraged him to practice racing from a young age.

In other news, glimpses of AK being awarded the third-highest civilian award of India, Padma Bhushan, broke the internet in no time. The actor had reached Delhi with his wife and children to receive the honor.

Recently, in an interview with India Today, Ajith Kumar, for the first time, spoke about his plans for retirement. Explaining what the future might hold for him, the Tamil icon highlighted that since life is uncertain, the only thing that matters for him is to enjoy and relish every bit of it.

In his words, “You never know! It's not about me planning when to retire; I could be forced into retirement. I don't want to take anything for granted. People complain about life, but I think just waking up and feeling alive is a blessing.”

On the work front, Ajith Kumar recently delivered two big hits, Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi and Adhik Ravichandran-directed Good Bad Ugly.

