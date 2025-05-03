Did Rajinikanth watch Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro starring Suriya? Filmmaker REVEALS Thalaivar’s reaction to film’s trailer

Karthik Subbaraj has been an ardent fanboy of Rajinikanth for so many years now. While the two have already collaborated on a project together, the former continues to maintain deep reverence for the senior actor. Recently the director addressed if he will be showing his recent release, Retro, to the Jailer star anytime soon.

Speaking with Behindwoods in an interview, Karthik Subbaraj mentioned that while Rajinikanth has seen the trailer and teaser of Retro, he is yet to watch the film. The filmmaker added how he looks forward to showing the romantic actioner to the legendary icon.

In his words, “I will definitely showcase Retro to Superstar Rajinikanth once he is free from Jailer 2 shooting. I already showed the teaser and trailer to him. He said it was superb; god bless."

For the untold, Karthik Subbaraj has already mentioned in one of his previous interviews that his film Retro was initially meant for none other than Rajinikanth. However, the first draft was more of an action zone, which later changed into a romantic stint once narrated to Suriya.

Karthik had said, “I wrote this script keeping in mind Thalaivar. Initially, it was more in the action zone to suit Thalaivar’s image. After narrating it to Suriya sir, it was changed to a love story. Even Suriya sir asked me if I narrated the script to Rajinikanth sir.”

Coming back to Retro, the film released in theaters on May 1, 2025, and clashed with the Nani starrer HIT-The Third Case.

Nonetheless, the Suriya starrer has held a strong foothold at the box office and has so far made a decent run of Rs. 20.50 crores within two days.

Besides Suriya, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Karunakaran, Swasika, Sujith Shankar and others in key roles.

Retro talks about a man named Paari who is an orphan raised by a gangster. It follows his journey to fight back against family betrayal amid life-threatening choices while he strives to start a new life and win back his one true love, Rukmani.

