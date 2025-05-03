KanKhajura OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew's thriller web series online?

KanKhajura, a psychological thriller starring Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, and Sarah Jane Dias, is the official Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Israeli series Magpie.

When and Where to Watch KanKhajura

The highly anticipated series KanKhajura is all set to premiere digitally on May 30, 2025, on SonyLIV. A psychological thriller that promises to deliver suspense, emotional depth, and a gripping storyline, KanKhajura is directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Ajay Rai.

Official Teaser and Plot of KanKhajura

The official teaser for KanKhajura was unveiled on May 2, giving a chilling glimpse into the haunting world of this psychological thriller. With serene yet sinister visuals of Goa as its backdrop, the series promises a layered narrative exploring guilt, betrayal, fractured families, and secrets that refuse to stay buried. The teaser showcases a tense atmosphere where every moment is filled with a quiet warning. SonyLIV shared the teaser with the caption, “It’s fragile. It’s fatal. It’s coming. KanKhajura—streaming on 30th May on Sony LIV. #KanKhajura #SoFragileYetSoFatal.”

KanKhajura revolves around two estranged brothers forced to confront their haunting past. As memories begin to blur with reality, the series plunges viewers into a psychological maze of secrets and emotional reckoning.

Watch the official teaser here:

Cast and crew of KanKhajura

Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew play pivotal roles, with the latter portraying Ashu, a deeply complex character, fragile yet turbulent within. The show also stars Sarah Jane Dias, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Mahesh Shetty, Heeba Shah, Ninad Kamat, Usha Nadkarni, and Kurangi Vijayshri Nagraj.

Roshan Mathew shared that he was drawn to KanKhajura because of its emotional intensity and the underlying stillness within its chaos. He described his character Ashu as deeply layered, fragile at times, yet carrying a quiet storm within. Mathew found the story both heartwarming and haunting, noting that the show explores relationships that are flawed in some way, and how the characters respond to those cracks is what makes the narrative so compelling.

KanKhajura is the official Indian adaptation of the 2019 Israeli series Magpie, created by Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden under Yes Studios. The Indian adaptation is directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Donna and Shula Productions, retaining the essence of the original while incorporating themes of survival, family, and redemption with a local flavor.

