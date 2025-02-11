EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford Calls Anthony Mackie 'Very Convincing' Captain America Ahead of Portrayal as Red Hulk

Harrison Ford has stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a nod to playing President Thaddeus Ross, who eventually transforms into the antagonist, Red Hulk, in Captain America: Brave New World. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor talked about grabbing the opportunity to build on the character, which was previously portrayed by the late William Hurt.

Moreover, the actor, who is to share the screen space with Anthony Macie, shared that the latter is “very convincing” in his part of Sam Wilson.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Ford expressed his thoughts over entering the MCU and portraying the character of Red, where he revealed, “This is a role that was played by a wonderful actor, and I have been given the opportunity to build on the role that he created.”

The actor further mentioned, "I've used his foundation that he laid down in the films that he's been involved in."

Further, he continued to share that he has tried to "extend that character into the new story, which builds on the past but takes it to another level."

While the veteran star steps into the shoes of William Hurt, Mackie, who plays the lead in the film, too takes ahead the legacy of Chris Evans as Captain America.

Opening up on the audience's perspective on the major changes in the franchise, the Indiana Jones alum revealed, "I cannot anticipate that, but I think that they would mind seeing another great performance from Mr. Mackie."

He added, "Anthony Mackie is a very convincing Captain America to my mind. I admire what he's done in this film; I think it's a terrific transition."

The story of Sam Wilson turning into Captain America and, parallelly, President Ross transforming into Red Hulk will unfold in theaters on February 14.