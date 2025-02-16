Captain America: Brave New World Staff Says He Knew Film Won't Be 'Good' Due to THIS; Blames One Of Lead Actors

It appeares that it wasn't really smooth sailing for the things that occurred behind the scenes on the sets of Captain America: Brave New World. According to a report, an anonymous insider shared the details of the alleged occurrences on the set.

The source revealed to Vulture that, according to them, the crew was aware that the movie was “probably not going to be a good film” and that they had a lot of “frustrations on the set.”

The insider further shared, “After principal photography was finished, it was like, 'Oh, we’re going to introduce the leader of the Serpent Society.' It was on, then it was off, then it was on again. That’s very expensive to do.”

They added that their co-workers, who spent a lot more time on set, said that the production was very "rough." That's not it, as the source also revealed details about Harrison Ford’s alleged difficult behaviors while shooting.

As per the outlet, the insider shared, “Harrison Ford was one of the crankiest performers I ever dealt with. Which was sad. I’m a fan. But he was very much a diva. I don’t know if you remember, but he got in a plane crash."

The source went on to say, "He couldn’t even raise his left arm above his chest. We have to suit up 80-something Harrison Ford in these motion-capture dots.”

The person shared that he felt like the actor hated it and didn't want to perform the same. The insider further added that everyone was trying their best to make him happy. According to the source, such things made an "awkward work environment.”

The source also shared that the reshoot comes under any big-budget project, but the entire scenes they filmed would not make it into the venture, which was “very expensive.” They added that "dealing with A- list egos” was the problem and that it was mostly “just Harrison Ford.” The insider also satiated that it was the most intense Marvel shoot they have ever been a part of.