BTS' Jin pokes fun at Jungkook by wearing GOLDEN merch, shows off growth in tennis skills; WATCH

Jin of BTS, who recently returned home after being discharged from the military, has once again become active on Instagram and Weverse while updating fans with new things.

A while ago, Jin posted a new photo of him wearing Jungkook’s GOLDEN album’s t-shirt while he copied his pose. The K-pop star also shared about his ‘amazing’ tennis skills in a new Weverse update.

On July 2, 2024, Jin posted a new fun photo on his Instagram wearing BTS member Jungkook’s GOLDEN album’s merch t-shirt. Jing recreated Jungkook’s pose in the merch as he posed for the picture while poking fun at the youngest BTS member.

Jin further noted in the caption telling Jungkook that he found the t-shirt at the company, so he is going to leave "wearing it."

See Jin’s fun recreation of Jungkook’s pose in the new update here:

Since Jin’s return, fans are always on the lookout for new updates from the BTS member.

Jin also showed off the growth in his tennis skills by sharing a new video of him playing the game in a new Weverse (HYBE’s online platform for idols and fans interactions) update. He also asked ARMYs (BTS’ official fandom) in a caption of the video, "I’m good at it (tennis) right?"

In another update, he replied to an ARMY’s comment on Weverse with his pic with a medal, saying that these days he is getting ‘good at tennis’ once again.

Check out Jin’s Weverse updates here:

Know more about Jin

Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, is a singer, songwriter, and the oldest member of the wildly popular K-pop boy band BTS. He is also known by his nickname, ‘World Wide Handsome.’ He was recently discharged from the military after completing his mandatory service on June 12, 2024.

In the most recent news, Jin posted on Weverse while getting ready to welcome bandmate J-Hope, who will be the next to be discharged from the military in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Jin is confirmed to appear on the variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island.

