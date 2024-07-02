PIC: BTS' Jin SPOTTED at Jeju airport amid reports on Paris Olympics visit; don't miss RJ and Wootteo's cameo

Jin of BTS who recently returned after completing his mandatory military service was recently spotted at Jeju airport by a fan. The K-pop star was seen donning a Gucci bag and keychain which unsurprisingly fueled ambassadorship rumors.

On July 2, 2024, a snap of Jin at Jeju airport surfaced on X (previously Twitter). This comes soon after the previous reports of the BTS member being a torch bearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. However, there have been no confirmations on it yet, fans still connected the Astronaut singer’s appearance at the airport to be connected to the same.

When Jin was spotted at the airport, fans noticed that the oldest BTS member was donning a Gucci bag and keychain fueling ambassadorship rumors. After Jin’s military discharge fans and audiences have been expecting news of ambassadorship in the near future.

Jin’s snap at the Jeju airport also had a special appearance made by the beloved characters created by the K-pop star namely Wootteo and his LINE friend RJ.

See Jin’s snap at Jeju airport here:

Know more about Jin’s recent activities

Jin also known by his full name Kim Seokjin is the oldest member of the worldwide popular K-pop band BTS. Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024. The K-pop star the next day on FESTA Day June 13, 2024, Jin gave ‘hugs’ to 1000 ARMYs and later performed in front of fans.

Jin recently posted on Twitter where he geared up for bandmate J-Hope’s military discharge later this year in October. He also hinted that he has been working hard on new music, TV appearances, and more while asking fans to wait for a while as he is getting ready to greet them in a lot of ways.

In other news, Jin also answered the question of him someday acting and said he does not have any such plans. It was also reported that Jin will be appearing on the variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island soon.

