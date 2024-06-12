“I’m back” BTS’ Jin posts OT7 picture with RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook; talks about FESTA 2024’s hug event

On the day of his discharge, BTS' Jin shared a heartwarming OT7 picture alongside his fellow members RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. In his first message to fans following his military service, he expressed his excitement for the upcoming FESTA 2024. Jin also mentioned the anticipated hug event and asked for fans' cooperation to ensure its smooth execution the following day.

BTS’ Jin shares OT7 picture with fellow members

BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, shared a heartwarming picture on Twitter featuring the OT7 - all seven members of BTS - gathered at the agency's headquarters, with the caption “I’m back.” RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were all present alongside Jin. RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook went to warmly welcome Jin upon his discharge from the military early in the morning.

Fans initially noticed SUGA's absence and grew concerned, but their worries were dispelled upon seeing him reunited with the group. This reunion brought immense joy to fans. The members posed in front of decorations prepared to celebrate Jin's return. Later, Jin treated fans to a solo live session on the fan community app Weverse, greeting them, talking about his return and upcoming FESTA hug event taking place tomorrow on June 13th KST.

Check out the heartwarming OT7 picture below-

BTS’ Jin drops message for fans talking about upcoming hug event

BTS' Jin made his first post-discharge appearance on the fan community app Weverse today, June 12th KST. In his message, he acknowledged the efforts of the company in preparing for the 2024 FESTA event. However, he clarified that his earlier live session remarks about the free hug idea were meant to enhance the excitement surrounding the event, rather than suggesting that it was solely his idea. Jin expressed regret that his message may have been misinterpreted, emphasizing that the concept was a collaborative effort.

As tomorrow marks both the FESTA hug event day and BTS' 11th anniversary, Jin kindly requested that fans make their interactions swift due to the expected large crowd. Understanding that it might be challenging to have lengthy conversations, he suggested a quick and simple hug before moving along to ensure the smooth flow of the event. In his endearing manner, Jin playfully asked for fans' cooperation in making the event a success.

On the morning of June 12, Jin completed his military service at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, and was discharged. Despite their ongoing military duties, BTS members RM, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook warmly welcomed Jin back with hugs. RM added a special touch to the occasion by playing BTS's hit song Dynamite on the saxophone, celebrating Jin's return.

