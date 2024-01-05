BTS' journey from being pop stars to military personnel brought to life as a comic by American series FAME

The widely beloved K-pop supergroup BTS is set to be featured in a special comic book that chronicles their remarkable journey, covering their successful music career up to their recent mandatory military enlistment. TidalWave Comics has added this 22-page book to its FAME series, utilizing the comic format to spotlight the stories of musical artists.

BTS’ comic book about their journey

Crafted by Eric M. Esquivel and illustrated by manga artist Lucy Fidelis Arts, the upcoming BTS comic book pays homage to the band members' unstoppable spirit that transformed the Korean music industry and brought it out to the global platform. TidalWave Productions' FAME series presents the life stories of various celebrities through comic books, including global icons like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, 50 Cent, Jennifer Lawrence, David Beckham, and now K-pop supergroup BTS.

From their debut in 2013 with chart-topping albums like Wings (2016), Map of the Soul: 7 (2020), and Proof (2022), to spreading messages of compassion, self-love, and self-motivation, BTS has evolved beyond just a music act. The comic book delves into their journey, covering the individual military enlistment process, starting with the eldest member Jin in 2022. It highlights their evolution from pop stars, marked by the release of numerous hits and global donations and contributions, to their eventual role as soldiers.

Advertisement

In December 2022, the eldest member Jin, at 31, entered the army, followed by J-Hope and Suga in April and September, respectively. The remaining four members commenced their military duty in December. Fans have expressed their commitment to patiently await the group's reunion in 2025. The comic book delves into this strong and loyal relationship that BTS has built with their fans through their music and powerful; messages, which ultimately catapulted them into becoming major sensations.

The FAME: BTS biography manga comic is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2024. It will be accessible in both digital and physical formats on various platforms, including Amazon. Expectations include the availability of both softcover and hardcover versions.

More about BTS

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The group comprises Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, all actively involved in co-writing or co-producing much of their material. Originally rooted in hip hop, they have expanded their musical style to encompass a diverse range of genres.

Their lyrics touch on various subjects, including mental health, the challenges faced by school-age youth, the journey to self-love, loss, individualism, and the repercussions of fame and recognition. Beyond music, their discography and associated work draw inspiration from literature, philosophy, and psychology, featuring an elaborate alternate universe storyline. All the members of the widely loved boy band are enlisted for their mandatory military services and are expected to be reunited in 2025.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 7, 8 Preview: Septet talks about on-stage passion, bond as group and future