BTS Members: All you need to know about the Korean boyband

The phenomenal boy band BTS is one of the most beloved K-pop bands out there. In fact, the Korean boy band has not been garnering plenty of fan love, they have been smashing records and have in fact have managed to bring K-pop to a global audience. For anyone who loves a BTS track but is looking for a quick read to brush your facts about the members, you are going to be glad you scrolled on. Here’s the first fact to boost your BTS knowledge Bangtan Boys aka BTS is made up of seven iconic Korean singers namely, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Keep scrolling for a complete guide on each of the globally loved singer’s quick bio, net worth, songs as well as awards.

BTS

BTS which is short for Bangtan Sonyeondan and roughly translated as Bulletproof Boys is a South Korean Boy band that made its debut in the year 2013. Ever since then, the band has managed to stay on top of all the music charts with their iconic vocals and spectacularly synchronized dance moves. The band has not only given us catchy global hits, but they have also managed to collaborate with the biggest musical stars. The band has a massive fan following which is actually referred to as the ARMY. The Grammy-nominated band has seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. If you are not a BTS fan, we assure you this quick read will definitely make you fall in love with them.

Here’s everything you must know about BTS members

BTS' JIN

Born on December 4, 1992, the 30-year-old Kim Seok Jin is famously known as Jin. The oldest member of the South Korean boy band BTS, is a singer and songwriter. The gorgeous-looking Korean artist has famously co-written three solo tracks for BTS titled "Awake" "Epiphany" and "Moon." Fans soon got to listen to his first independent song titled "Tonight". In October 2022, he made his official debut as a solo artist with his single titled "The Astronaut".

Name: Jin

Jin Full name: Kim Seok Jin

Kim Seok Jin Date of Birth: December 4, 1992

December 4, 1992 Age: 30

30 Place of birth: Gwacheon

Gwacheon Profession: Singer, songwriter

Singer, songwriter Nationality: South Korean

BTS Jin Net Worth 2023

Apart from plenty of fame and fan love BTS's Jin has managed to garner a massive net worth that estimates up to $20 million in 2023.



BTS Jin Music

Over the years Jin has delivered a number of record-breaking songs that have won hearts around the world. Below find a list of top songs by BTS’ Jin.

"It's Definitely You" (with V) 2016 for the album Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth Original Soundtrack

"Tonight" in 2019 Non-album single

"Abyss" in 2020 Non-album single

"Yours" in 2021 Jirisan Original Soundtrack

"Super Tuna" in 2021 Non-album singles

"The Astronaut" in 2022 Non-album singles

"Awake" in 2016 for the album Wings

"Epiphany" for the album Love Yourself: Answer

"Moon" in 2022 for the album Map of the Soul: 7

"Adult Child" in 2013 with RM and Suga

"Awake" (Christmas ver.) in 2016

"So Far Away" in 2017

BTS Jin Awards

The South Korean artist has been nominated for a number of awards and accolades. Below find a list of awards won by him.

The Fact Music Awards in 2022 for the category of Fan N Star Choice Award (Individual)

Hanteo Music Awards in 2023 for the category of Global Artist (Africa)

Top Ten Awards in 2022 for the category of The Best Artist of K-Drama OST in the World

BTS' SUGA

Born on March 9, 1993, Min Yoon-gi popularly known as Suga is another 30-year-old BTS member who has received massive love from fans from across the world. The South Korean rapper, songwriter record producer, and singer has been under the wing of Big Hit Music just like the other BTS singers. SUGA made his debut in 2013. Fans got his first-ever solo mixtape titled Agust D, in 2016. The artist has gone ahead and shared he began writing songs when he was merely 13 years old.

Name: Suga

Suga Full name : Min Yoon-gi

: Min Yoon-gi Date of Birth : Mar 9, 1993

: Mar 9, 1993 Age : 30

: 30 Place of Birth: Buk District, Daegu, South Korea

Buk District, Daegu, South Korea Profession : Rapper

: Rapper Nationality: South Korean

BTS SUGA Networth 2023

Another successful South Korean singer, rapper, and songwriter, SUGA has an estimated net worth of around $20 million.

BTS SUGA Music

Over the years SUGA has given a number of catchy pop songs. Scroll on for a complete list of songs by BTS’s SUGA.

Mixtapes

Agust D, Released on August 15, 2016, under the label, Big Hit

D-2, Released on May 22, 2020, under the label, Big Hit

Singles

"Agust D" in 2016 for the album Agust D

"Give It to Me" in 2016 for the album Agust D

"Daechwita" in 2020 for the album D-2

"People Pt. 2" (featuring IU) in 2023 for the album D-Day

Haegeum in 2023 for the album D-Day

Singles as a featured artist

"Song Request" (Lee So-ra featuring Suga) in 2019 3

"Eight" (IU prod. featuring Suga) in 2020

"Blueberry Eyes" (MAX featuring Suga) in 2020

"That That" (Psy prod. featuring Suga) in 2022

Promotional singles

"Suga's Interlude" (Halsey featuring Suga) in 2019 for the album Manic and Collabs

"My Universe (SUGA Remix)" (Coldplay featuring BTS) in 2021

"Girl of My Dreams" (Juice Wrld featuring Suga) in 2021 for the album Fighting Demons

Other songs

"Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life" in 2015 for the album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1

"First Love" 2016 for the album Wings

"The Last" for the album Agust D

"So Far Away" (featuring Suran)

"Tony Montana" (featuring Yankie)

"Trivia: Seesaw" in 2018 for the album Love Yourself: Answer

"Interlude: Shadow" in 2020 for the album Map of the Soul: 7

"Moonlight" in 2020 for the album D-2

"What Do You Think?" in 2020 for the album D-2

"Strange" (featuring RM) in 2020 for the album D-2

"28" (featuring NiiHWA) in 2020 for the album D-2

"Burn It" (featuring MAX) in 2020 for the album D-2

"People" in 2020 for the album D-2

"Honsool" in 2020 for the album D-2

"Interlude: Set Me Free" in 2020 for the album D-2

"Dear My Friend" (featuring Kim Jong-wan) in 2020 for the album D-2

"518-062" in 2010

"All I Do Is Win" in 2012

"Adult Child" in 2013 with RM and Jin

"Dream Money" in 2013

"It Doesn't Matter" in 2013

"Ddaeng" in 2018

SUGA Awards

The South Korean artist has been nominated for a number of awards and accolades. Below find a list of awards won by him.

Golden Disc Award in 2023 for the category of Digital Song Bonsang for "That That" (with Psy)

MAMA Awards Best Collaboration in 2019, 2022, and 2022

Melon Music Awards in 2017 for the category of Song of the Year for "That That" (with Psy)

BTS' J-HOPE

Born on February 18, 1994, Jung Ho Seok popularly known as J-Hope, this BTS member has not only been loved for his sweet vocals but has a separate fan base for his killer dance moves. The 29-year-old South Korean singer, rapper, dancer record producer, and songwriter made his debut under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. In 2018, fans finally got J-Hope’s first solo mixtape called Hope World.

Name: J-Hope

J-Hope Full name : Jung Ho- Seok

: Jung Ho- Seok Date Of Birth : 18 February 1994

: 18 February 1994 Age : 29

: 29 Place of Birth : Ilgok-dong, Gwangju, South Korea

: Ilgok-dong, Gwangju, South Korea Profession : Rapper, Dancer, Songwriter, and record producer

: Rapper, Dancer, Songwriter, and record producer Nationality: South Korean

J Hope Net Worth 2023

One of the richest BTS members, the estimated net worth of the South Korean star is estimated at around $26 million in 2023.

J Hope Music

J Hope has certainly delivered a number of pop songs that have been globally loved. Below find a list of top songs by BTS’s J Hope.

Mix Tapes

Jack in the Box - Studio album released in 2022

Hope World - Mixtape released in 2018

Other J-Hope songs

“DayDream” 2018 for the album Hope World

“Airplane” 2018 for the album Hope World

"Chicken Noodle Soup" (featuring Becky G) in 2019 as a Non-album single

"More" in 2022 for the album Jack in the Box

"Arson" in 2022 for the album Jack in the Box

"On the Street" (with J. Cole) in 2023 as a Non-album single

"Rush Hour" (Crush featuring J-Hope) in 2022 as a Non-album single

"Intro: Boy Meets Evil" in 2016 for the album Wings

"Mama" in 2016 for the album Wings

"Base Line" in 2018 for the album Hope World

"Hangsang" (featuring Supreme Boi) in 2018 for the album Hope World

"Hope World" in 2018 for the album Hope World

"P.O.P (Piece of Peace) pt.1" in 2018 for the album Hope World

"Trivia 起: Just Dance" in 2018 for the album Love Yourself: Answer

"Pandora's Box" in 2022 for the album Jack in the Box

"Stop" in 2022 for the album Jack in the Box

"= (Equal Sign)" in 2022 for the album Jack in the Box

"What If..." in 2022 for the album Jack in the Box

"Safety Zone" in 2022 for the album Jack in the Box

"Future" in 2022 for the album Jack in the Box

"Animal" (Radio Edit) in 2012 (Jo Kwon featuring J-Hope)

"1 Verse" in 2015

"Ddaeng (땡)" in 2018 with RM and Suga

"Blue Side" in 2021

J Hope Awards

The South Korean artist has been nominated for a number of awards and accolades. Below find a list of awards won by him.

Golden Disc Awards in 2023 for the category of Thai Fans Support with Baoji

Korean Hip-hop Awards in 2023 for the category of R&B Track of the Year for the song "Rush Hour" (with Crush)

MAMA Awards in 2022 Culture & Style Award and Most Popular Male Artist

BTS' RM

Born on September 12, 1994, Kim Nam Joon professionally known as RM or Rap Monster, this BTS member is a 28-year-old BTS sensation. The South Korean star is a singer, a songwriter, a record producer, and also a rapper. In 2015, he delivered his first solo mixtape, titled RM, and his second mixtape titled Mono in 2018. Fans got his first solo in 2022 titled Indigo. Interestingly, RM was in fact the first BTS member to be recruited.

Name : RM

: RM Full name : Kim Nam Joon

: Kim Nam Joon Date of birth : September 12, 1994

: September 12, 1994 Age : 28

: 28 Place of birth : Dongjak District, Seoul, South Korea

: Dongjak District, Seoul, South Korea Profession : Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer

: Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer Nationality: South Korean

RM Net Worth 2023

In 2023, BTS’s RM has an estimated net worth of around $28 million USD. With a loyal fanbase and plenty of projects in hand, it is safe to say his net worth is only supposed to grow.

RM Music

Keep scrolling for a complete list of songs delivered by BTS’s RM including studio albums, mixtapes, and singles.

Studio album

Indigo (2022)

Mixtapes

RM (2015)

Mono (2018)

Singles

"Perfect Christmas" (with Jo Kwon, Lim Jeong-hee, Joohee and Jungkook) in 2013 as a Non-album single

"P.D.D" (with Warren G) in 2015 as a Non-album single

"Fantastic" (featuring Mandy Ventrice) in 2015 as a Non-album single

"Change" (with Wale) in 2017 as a Non-album single

"Forever Rain" in 2018

"Bicycle" in 2021 as a Non-album single

"Wild Flower" (with Youjeen) in 2022 Indigo

Other RM songs

"BuckuBucku" MFBTY featuring EE, Rap Monster & Dino-J in 2015 for WondaLand

"U" (Primary featuring Kwon Jin-ah and Rap Monster) in 2015 for 2

"Gajah" Gaeko featuring Rap Monster in 2017 Non-album single

"Champion (Remix)" (Fall Out Boy featuring RM) for Mania

"Timeless" (Tiger JK featuring RM) in 2018 for Drunken Tiger X: Rebirth of Tiger JK

"Crying Over You" (Honne featuring RM and BEKA) in 2019 Non-album single

"Seoul Town Road" (Old Town Road Remix) (Lil Nas X featuring RM)

"Winter Flower" (Younha featuring RM) for Unstable Mindset

"Don't" (eAeon featuring RM) for Fragile

"Sexy Nukim" (Balming Tiger featuring RM) Non-album single

"Smoke Sprite" (So Yoon featuring RM) in 2023 for Episode1: Love

And several other charted songs.

RM Awards

The South Korean artist has been nominated for a number of awards and accolades. Below find a list of awards won by him.

Korean Hip-hop Awards Collaboration of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Sexy Nukim" (with Balming Tiger)

Patrons of the Arts Awards in 2020 Art Patron of the Year

BTS’ V

Born on December 30, 1995, Kim Tae Hyung, professionally known as V, has only managed to grow his K-pop stardom with his career ever since he made his debut in 2013. When it comes to his solo tracks, he has delivered three iconic tracks titled "Stigma", "Singularity", and "Inner Child."

Name: V

V Full name: Kim Tae Hyung

Kim Tae Hyung Date of birth: December 30, 1995

December 30, 1995 Age: 27

27 Place of Birth : Daegu, South Korea

: Daegu, South Korea Profession : Singer, songwriter

: Singer, songwriter Nationality: South Korean

BTS’ V Net Worth 2023

When it comes to his net worth, V has been one of the most successful Korean singers, actors, and songwriters who has managed to acquire an estimated net worth of around $20 million in 2023.

BTS’ V Music

Scroll ahead to find a list of top songs delivered by BTS’ V.

"Stigma" in 2016 for the album Wings

"It's Definitely You" (with Jin) Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth Original Soundtrack in 2016

"Intro: Singularity" in 2018 for the album Love Yourself: Tear

"Inner Child" in 2020 for the album Map of the Soul: 7

"Sweet Night" in 2020 for the album Itaewon Class Original Soundtrack

"Christmas Tree" in 2021 for the album Our Beloved Summer Original Soundtrack

"95 Graduation" in 2014 with Jimin as a Non-album single

"4 O'Clock" in 2017 with RM

"Scenery" in 2019

"Winter Bear" in 2019

"Snow Flower" in 2020 with Peakboy

BTS’ V Awards

The South Korean artist has been nominated for a number of awards and accolades. Below find a list of awards won by him.

APAN Star Awards in 2020 for the category of Best OST for "Sweet Night"

DDU Korean Drama Awards in 2022 for the category of Best OST for "Christmas Tree"

Soompi Award in 2018 for Best Idol Actor

Soompi Award in 2019 for Best Choreography for "Singularity"

BTS JIMIN

Born on October 13, 1995, Park Ji Min professionally known as Jimin is BTS’s prized performer. Jimin is one of the best dancers in the band who made his debut in 2013 with the rest of the BTS singers under Big Hit Entertainment. When it comes to his solo tracks, he has delivered, three tracks titled "Lie", "Serendipity", and "Filter." Famous for his gorgeous smile, Jimin has been one of the most talked about celebs of all time.

Name : Jimin

: Jimin Full Name : Park Ji-min

: Park Ji-min Date of birth : October 13, 1995

: October 13, 1995 Age : 27

: 27 Place of birth : Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea

: Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea Profession : Singer, Dancer

: Singer, Dancer Nationality: South Korean

Jimin Net Worth 2023

In 2023, Jimin’s net worth is estimated around $20 million which is only growing.

Jimin Music

Here is a list of Jimin songs you will definitely love,

“Face” in 2023 Studio Album

"Promise" in 2018 Non-album singles

"Christmas Love" in 2020

"With You" (with Ha Sung Woon) in 2022 for Our Blues

"Set Me Free Pt. 2" in 2023 for Face

"Like Crazy" in 2023

"Vibe" (Taeyang featuring Jimin) in 2023

And several other charted songs

Jimin Awards

BTS’ Jimin has received nominations for APAN Star Awards, MAMA Awards, and Seoul Music Awards.

BTS' JUNGKOOK

Born on September 1, 1997, Jeon Jung-kook, professionally known as Jungkook (stylized as Jung Kook), is a South Korean singer. He is a member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. When it comes to his solo songs he has released three solo tracks titled "Begin", "Euphoria" and "My Time." The youngest member of the band, Jungkook has one of the biggest fan following of all times. He has always been in the limelight for his tattoos and is in fact, one of the most tweeted about Korean celebrities of all time with no official social media account of his own (as of now.)

Name: Jungkook

Jungkook Full Name: Jeon Jung-kook

Jeon Jung-kook Date of Birth : 1 September 1997

: 1 September 1997 Age: 25

25 Birth Place: Busan, South Korea

Busan, South Korea Profession : Singer and Songwriter

: Singer and Songwriter Nationality: South Korean

Jungkook Net Worth 2023

With plenty of projects, live performances, and brand collaborations in hand, Jungkook’s Net Worth 2023 is estimated at $24 Million.



Jungkook Music

Here are the top songs delivered by the South Korean artist.

"Begin" in 2016 for Wings

"Euphoria" in 2018 for Love Yourself: Answer

"My Time" in 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7

"Stay Alive" in 2022 Non-album single

"Dreamers" FIFA World Cup 2022 Official Soundtrack As featured Artist

"Left and Right" (Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook) 2022 Charlie

"Perfect Christmas" (with Jo Kwon, Lim Jeong-hee, Joohee, and RM) 2013 Non-album

"Like a Star" in 2013 Digital download, streaming with RM

"One Dream One Korea" with various artists in 2015

"I Know" with RM in 2016

"I'm in Love" with Lady Jane

"Still with You" in 2020

"My You" in 2022

Jungkook Awards

The South Korean artist has been nominated for a number of awards and accolades. Below find a list of awards won by him.

Japan Gold Disc Award in 2023 for the category of Song of the Year by Streaming for the song Western for the song "Left and Right" (with Charlie Puth)

MTV Millennial Awards in 2019, Global Instagrammer

People's Choice Awards in 2022 for the category of The Collaboration Song of 2022 for the song "Left and Right" (with Charlie Puth)

While all the BTS members are most known for their collective success, over the years they have also achieved individual fandom. Most importantly, each of the singers has unique talents and abilities however, the makers of the BTS songs make sure that one singer never stands out more than the other. Originally a hip-hop Korean band, BTS has worked to evolve its musical style by incorporating other genres. Especially when it comes to lyrics they seem to focus on issues like mental health, teen troubles, loss, self-love, individualism, and so much more.

