BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 7, 8 Preview: Septet talks about on-stage passion, bond as group and future

The preview for episodes 7 and 8 of The BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star has been released. In this sneak peek, BTS takes a deep dive into their entire career, sharing insights into their emotions while performing on stage, reflecting on what being a part of BTS means to them.

They discuss the strong bond they share with each other, the feelings they experienced during times of separation, and their desire to continue performing even as they age. Throughout this exploration, the group expresses their commitment to creating cherished memories with their devoted fanbase, ARMYs.

BTS’ talks about performing in BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 7,8

In the preview, BTS is captured entering a concert venue, with leader RM expressing his excitement, exclaiming, "This is what I'm talking about," as he observes the massive turnout. J-Hope chimes in, emphasizing that every stage holds immense value to them because of the joy they experience while performing. Jungkook adds to the sentiment, acknowledging that he might be a bit out of his mind during performances due to the intense energy. Jimin concurs, expressing his desire to never let the exhilaration of that feeling fade.

RM shares his vision for the future, stating that even in his 30s, he wants to continue being an idol, performing for the loyal fans. SUGA, reflecting on his journey, expresses his aspiration to live with the same passion he had as a trainee. J-Hope reinforces the unity of BTS, stating that as a group, they will always remain together. The moments in the preview leaves you with a sentiment similar to what BTS is feeling witnessing their raw emotions as artists

BTS’ delves into living as a family, future with ARMYs

In reflecting on their strong performances, BTS' V shared, "I think we ran forward like crazy so that we wouldn’t grow apart from ARMY." Jimin emphasized the familial bond that has developed over the approximately 8-9 years that BTS has lived together. Jin expanded on this sentiment, stating that, in comparison, a year and a half or even two years for mandatory military enlistment isn't significant, given the extensive time they've spent together. He emphasized that family doesn't necessarily have to be physically together, referring to BTS as his family.

Jungkook expressed confidence that even if they were apart for a while, a simple call would bring them back together. V expressed his desire to continue planning and creating precious memories with ARMY. Lastly, Jimin conveyed that BTS always comes first for him, expressing his wish to be a part of BTS for a long time to come.

