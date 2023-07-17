BTS' Jungkook not credited appropriately for Seven music and performance videos? BIGHIT MUSIC responds

BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC clarifies the credits on Jungkook's solo single Seven feat. Latto. Jungkook's Seven was released on July 14 which took over music charts as it received love from fans and listeners. Fans were worried if Jungkook was credited properly on the music video and performance video of Seven as they believed Jungkook's ranking breakdown on YouTube ranked 0.

BIGHIT MUSIC on Jungkook's credits

Jungkook's YouTube breakdown ranking turned out to be 0 which led fans to assume that the BTS singer was not credited properly and instead the videos were credited to HYBE. YouTube rankings are an essential category to be counted in Billboard's Hot 100 chart given the results of Jungkook's ranking fans were disappointed and expressed their anger at the agency for not giving Jungkook the credits correctly. BIGHIT MUSIC shared their stance on this through a South Korean media outlet on July 16. BIGHIT MUSIC announced that all the music videos and performance videos are registered under the artist Jungkook's name correctly in the YouTube system. They further added that there are no issues regarding the data collected By YouTube. The data which said that Jungkook's rank on YouTube breakdown is zero turns out to be an unofficial site which raises the question of the reliability of the site.

About Jungkook's Seven

BTS' Jungkook dropped the official music video of Seven feat. Latto which starred actress Han So Hee on July 14 on YouTube and other music streaming platforms. While the music video is exciting, the song lyrics are what caught everyone's attention. Fans and listeners loved this song so much that it debuted at the top of the Global Spotify Charts. Jungkook accumulated over 35.4 million views within just 24 hours of its release; he is the second K-pop solo artist after PSY to achieve this feat. Jungkook also released the official performance video of Seven (Explicit Ver.) which has also amassed huge numbers on Youtube. The song made him the male solo artist with the Highest 24-hour view counts on YouTube in 2023. Jungkook saw the first-day opening streams on Spotify with 15.9 million listens.

