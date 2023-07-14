Han So Hee shares behind-the-scenes photos from shoot for BTS’ Jungkook’s solo music video for Seven

BTS member Jungkook has released the music video for his official solo debut. The song Seven features American rapper Latto in a verse towards the end. Meanwhile, South Korean actress Han So Hee has taken the role of the female lead in the music video who seems to be wanting to ignore the man who’s pursuing her- BTS’ Jungkook.

Han So Hee in Jungkook’s Seven music video

The official video for the song Seven was released on July 14 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). A cinematic wonder backed by Bradley & Pablo’s directing, the track stars My Name actress Han So Hee in a guest appearance. As the lovers’ spat between her and Jungkook takes course in the music video, fans have taken to social media to express their awe of the pairing as it makes the perfect sense for them to act together. Han So Hee soon shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps from when the music video was shot.

In the photos, the actress can be seen posing on the streets in the same outfits as seen in the music video. Promoting the release, she captioned the post with “seven(feat,Latto)” amidst a bunch of clapping hand emojis. Adding a snap of her being the special guest star for the Seven music video, Han So Hee ended it with a meme-worthy shot of her feature on the song where she can be seen closing her eyes in exasperation at the boy (Jungkook) who keeps following her around.

About Jungkook’s solo debut

Becoming the sixth member of BTS to embark on his individual endeavors, this is not the first solo rodeo for Jungkook as the singer has previously released collaborations and singles. But the drop of Seven has marked his official solo debut in the realm of K-pop. He is set to premiere the performance of the song on Good Morning America’s Summer concert series, giving a peek into the probable official choreography and a live stage of Seven. More promotions are expected to follow in the coming weeks with the track hitting the US pop radio on July 18.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Where is BTS' Jimin going? Fans suspect FACE singer will join Jungkook in New York