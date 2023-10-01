BTS' Jungkook's 3D debuts atop Oricon's Digital Singles Chart, enters Spotify’s Global Chart at No 3

BTS' Jungkook released 3D on September 29. 3D is the second digital single by the K-pop solo artist. Jungkook previously released Seven as his first digital single which created havoc on the music charts across the globe and is still going strong on the Billboard Charts. 3D featuring Jack Harlow has recorded a new feat on the first day of release

3D debuts at No.1 on Oricon's Chart, enters Spotify’s Global Chart

BTS' Jungkook's new digital single 3D which features Jack Harlow, an American rapper has debuted atop the music charts in Japan and on Spotify’s Global Charts. The Oricon chart data that was released on September 29 showed Jungkook's 3D debuted at #1 on the Daily Digital Single Ranking with 10,519 downloads. 3D previously swept away iTunes charts in over 100 regions when the song secured a top position across the globe. Not only Oricon's chart in Japan, 3D is also doing well on Spotify’s global charts. The collaborative single between BTS' Jungkook and Jack Harlow debuted at #3 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart with an impressive rate of 6,328,084 streams in only its first day since release. Not only this his previous digital single Seven which was released in July is also on top making Jungkook the only soloist to have two songs in a row on Spotify’s Global Top Songs list.

About 3D by Jungkook featuring Jack Harlow

The announcement news about his new song release was made on September 24 amid his Global Citizen Festival performance. The news was unexpected. The release of 3D happened on September 29 which also featured Jack Harlow who is an American rapper. With debuting 3D at #1 on Oricon's Daily Digital Singles Chart, Jungkook is now the only soloist to have five songs at the #1 position in the chart's history. The official music video and live performance video for 3D has also been released. If you haven't listened to 3D yet, go do it now to get your dose of 2000s R&B vibe.

