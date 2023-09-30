BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D with Jack Harlow dominates worldwide iTunes and Spotify charts

BTS' Jungkook's new single 3D is a global hit, topping iTunes charts in over 100 regions all around the globe. On September 29, 2023, Jungkook rolled out his much-awaited solo single 3D in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. The music, in a blink, swept iTunes charts all around the world within 12 hours of its release. The success of this new song is a testament to BTS' golden maknae's global popularity and influence.

Jungkook's 3D sweeps iTunes charts all around the world

3D marks Jungkook's third single collaboration in BTS' solo era, after Left and Right Ft. Charlie Puth and Seven Ft. Latto. The Still With You singer hits the ball out of the park again as 3D goes on to become a musical sensation, dominating the iTunes charts in more than 100 regions around the globe, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and Italy, according to BIGHIT MUSIC. Additionally, the newly released instrumental and alternative versions of the music clinched the second and third spots on many nations' iTunes Top Songs rankings.

Jungkook and Jack Harlow's 3D becomes a global musical sensation

The new digital single, hailed as a hip-hop song with catchy and groovy lyrics driven by Jungkook's powerful vocals, is also shattering records on YouTube. The 3D music video is currently on YouTube's hot trending list at number 1 position. The official music video has also become the No. 1 trending video in the United States and the United Kingdom on the video streaming platform. Just within 15 hours of its release, the Left and Right and the First Class singers’ collab song crossed a milestone of 10 million views and is counting.

Decoding Jungkook's 3D concept and theme

Together with American rapper Jack Harlow, Jungkook co-wrote the song, and they also worked on the music video together. In simple words, the central theme of 3D is having feelings for someone who is out of reach from the viewpoint even from the three separate dimensions. 3D Hero Film 1 and 3D Hero Film 2 teasers were also made available on BTS' social media profiles prior to the main release. The song was first teased on September 24 during Jungkook's performance at the Global Citizen Festival 2023.

