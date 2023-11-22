BTS' RM launches new Instagram account following military enlistment announcement; Fans are not sure why

BTS' label, BIGHIT MUSIC, recently announced that members RM, JIMIN, V, and Jungkook have started preparing for their compulsory military service. Jungkook later confirmed the news by sharing a heartfelt letter, updating fans that he will enlist in December 2023.

There are many changes happening within the BTS universe. Now, BTS RM has posted a mysterious story on his Instagram account, tagging another account, leaving fans curious about its meaning and ownership.

BTS’ RM posts a mysterious account

Using his current Instagram account, BTS member RM not only shared the new account via his stories but also updated his bio with the new account's user ID and started following it. The account, @rpwprpwprpwp, is speculated by many fans to be his new account, possibly created to share insights into his life. However, RM has not disclosed the reason behind the new account yet. Some fans also believe that it might be used by the singer to share pictures during his time in military service.

He posted a blank screen on his story, tagging the new account. In the following story, he shared a blurry aesthetic image that appears to be of himself, with most of his face turned in the opposite direction, looking out of a window. The person in the image sports a buzzed haircut, possibly hinting at an upcoming military service. Additionally, the Wild Flower crooner added a blank post, which he pinned to his feed, and in the caption, he tagged the same account.

The new account has amassed a million followers, yet as of now, no posts have been made. Even the profile picture mirrors RM's own account rkive, with a blank black background.

BTS’ RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook to enlist together

On November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official statement mentioning that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have begun the military enlistment process. The statement conveyed that the artists are actively preparing to fulfill their mandatory military service duties. BIGHIT MUSIC assured fans that they would provide further updates in due course and requested continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return.

Later, BTS member Jungkook penned a letter to fans, confirming the news of his upcoming military enlistment in December. In his heartfelt message, he conveyed a mix of emotions, admitting to feeling a bit heavy-hearted while also experiencing warmth when reflecting on the precious memories shared with ARMY (BTS fans). Jungkook expressed gratitude for the unwavering support, laughter, and love he has received from his fans, crediting them for his journey to this point. He extended his thanks for supporting his dreams and made a promise to return as an even better artist in the future.

