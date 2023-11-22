Monuments: Beyond The Star, Bring The Soul and more; top 5 BTS documentaries to check out

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan stands at the pinnacle of the current musical landscape. Their music, messages, and skills have resonated with many fans making them one of the biggest pop artists of contemporary times. BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are veterans of the idol industry. BTS' music consistently stands among the best, breaking records, dominating charts worldwide, and earning unwavering love from fans. These documentaries provide a detailed look at BTS's decade-long journey, offering insights into their behind-the-scenes experiences and creative processes.

Among their magic shop of unique content produced by the seven-member K-pop group, BTS documentaries undeniably hold a special place in the hearts of fans. The titles of BTS documentaries cleverly play on the acronym of the group's name, adding multiple layers to their identity as a strong and loved force in the global music industry. As the members venture into their solo careers, they have begun unveiling personal documentaries as well that delve into their creative process as they try to find their taste in the world of music.

Known for their raw authenticity and the powerful messages they share with the world, these documentaries have consistently been one of the best ways to get to know BTS better, as a group, and as individuals who share a dream and are walking towards it. Here are the top BTS documentaries to watch or check out

Burn The Stage

Burn the Stage is available in two formats: a movie and a series. While both versions share common content, they each provide a slightly different viewpoint and additional insights into BTS's journey. Directed by Park Jun Soo and produced by Yoon Ji Won, the concert film provides an intimate glimpse into the behind-the-scenes happenings during the creation of BTS’ Wings album and the corresponding 2017 Wings Tour.

For those eager to know the personalities of the group beyond their performances, this movie serves as an excellent gateway to understanding each member's unique character. In 2017, BTS made history by becoming the first Korean act to win the prestigious Billboard Music Awards. The film provides insight into the group's remarkable rise, showcasing their noteworthy journey as a smaller group from an unknown Korean company to becoming a global icon on the world stage.

The docuseries, on the other hand, provides insight into the group’s challenges which led them to almost break up and the reasons leading up to it. The series offers a candid portrayal of the tough aspects of performing and the stress that comes with great success. However, its main focus is on showcasing the group's resilience — how they remained united and how they soared to even greater heights.

Break The Silence: Persona

The last documentary in the BTS series following their acronym tradition, is Break The Silence: The Movie, released in 2020. Despite the pandemic challenges, this larger-than-life documentary film captures BTS during the peak of their success when live tours were still possible. The seven members, now performing in sold-out stadiums across major cities, are getting used to their extraordinary fame.

The film unveils various layers of its 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. One highlighted concert is their performance at iconic London's Wembley Stadium, a venue graced by other iconic artists like Queen, Beyoncé, Madonna, and more. Break The Silence: The Movie accompanies BTS throughout the tour, providing a glimpse behind the curtain into each band member's life. Beyond the stage, a different side of BTS members emerges which they show to their fans. The seven members openly share personal stories previously unspoken, delving into themes like confronting my other self, their PERSONA.

Bring The Soul

Released in 2019 and once again directed by Park Jun Soo, Bring The Soul: The Movie captures BTS as they expand the scale of their tour venues during the Love Yourself Tour. The film not only showcases the septet's wins and the joy derived from their numerous concerts but also delves into the inevitable challenges that follow through post such success.

Continuing to follow the group on a global tour, Bring The Soul provides a deeper look at the band as an international superstar. Familiar with crowd expectations and has achieved global fame, this 2019 release distinguishes itself from earlier tour films by delving into each member's fears and uncertainties.

BTS: Yet To Come

BTS: Yet To Come concert film unfolds as the seven-member band announces a two-year hiatus due to their obligation to fulfill mandatory military service. In conjunction with this announcement, the group released their anthological album, Proof, and held a massive free concert in Busan as a grand finale to their first chapter. The documentary, which captures these significant events, is screened in theaters worldwide. Serving as one of the emotional farewells of the band, this showcases numerous performances of the group on their songs and their speeches which they made for their fanbase ARMYs.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

This highly awaited eight-part series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is released for BTS’ 10-year-anniversary. The docu-series assures an immersive journey across the extraordinary decade-long career of the sensational K-pop group, BTS. The documentary is committed to delving deep into BTS's unparalleled trajectory, providing insights into the challenges they overcame while reaching remarkable milestones as a group and as individuals with a dream. The teaser, provides fans with a 15-second glimpse, hinting at an exclusive interview with the band members: Jungkook, V, Jimin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jin, and RM. It sets the stage for a thorough exploration of their personal and professional journey.

The series featuring the 10 years of BTS and beyond, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, will be released on Disney + on December 20th. Fans can look forward to two new episodes every Wednesday following the initial release.

Beyond documenting their musical accomplishments, the documentary aims to withhold the essence of BTS's growth, resilience, and the profound impact they've had on culture. It pledges an intimate narrative, providing fans with a rare peek into the lives of these global icons. The documentary not only highlights the remarkable successes they have achieved as global icons but also sheds light on the trials and tribulations they encountered along the way giving fans a glimpse into the true BTS. The upcoming docu-series is set to premiere on December 20th.

