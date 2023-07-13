BTS' V and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan spotted playing golf? Korean netizens LOVE this new friendship

BTS' V and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan were rumored to be seen together. BTS and SEVENTEEN are label mates also known for their brotherhood. A Korean netizen claimed that V and Jeonghan were spotted at a golf club in South Korea. Both K-pop idols have been known to be friends for a long time, fans believe that this may be true.

BTS' V and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan played together?

BTS singer V and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan were speculated to be hanging out together at a golf club. A Korean netizen claimed that their friend's relative has seen V and Jeonghan playing golf. On July 12, a post went viral and was uploaded to an online community that happened to share this rumor. According to the post, the netizen who posted the information mentioned that their friend's aunt was visiting a golf court as usual and coincidentally witnessed two superstars together. The netizen added that they saw a video that captured V and Jeonghan which they could not share. The information on the content in the video was detailed enough for fans to celebrate that it could be true. The netizen said, "I watched the clip clicked that day and it looked like it's from the time when Jeonghan's hair was permed… That's Amazing!" However, neither BIGHIT MUSIC nor the K-pop idols V and Jeonghan have verified this rumor.

BTS' V and SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan's friendship

The Christmas Tree singer is known for his brotherhood with many celebrities including the Wooga Squad and Park Bo Gum. It's no surprise that V is close to Jeonghan as everyone is well aware that the two groups' members Jungkook and Mingyu are 97 besties. Jeonghan and V shared a very wholesome moment at the Idol Star Athletics Championship (ISAC). BTS members and SEVENTEEN members were chatting and sharing friendly banter as V became Jeonghan's hair stylist. Jeonghan had smooth silk long hair which had fans smitten over it. V went straight to his SEVENTEEN friend and combed Jeonghan's hair with his fingers and made it in a ponytail while Jungkook was chatting with Jeonghan. BTS' V showed a heart-melting huge smile while having fun playing with Jeonghan's hair. This moment went down in the iconic K-pop idols interaction.

