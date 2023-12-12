BTS V, Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Lisa top most searched K-pop idols list for 2023
BTS' V, Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Lisa proved their influence on the music industry once more as they topped the most searched K-pop idols list for 2023.
-
BTS' V, Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Lisa take the top 3 spots for most searched K-pop idols in 2023
-
BTS members RM and V enlisted in the military on December 11
-
BLACKPINK members renewed contract with YG Entertainment for group activities
BTS' V and Junkook topped the list of most searched K-pop artists in the year 2023. BLACKPINK's Lisa followed close behind and took the third spot on the list. December has been an important month for both groups as BTS members RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military and BLACKPINK renewed their contract for group activities.
BTS' V, Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Lisa are top 3 searched K-pop idols in 2023
BTS and BLACKPINK are mega groups and once again they proved their skills and influence. BTS member V took the top spot for the most searched K-pop idol in 2023. Jungkook ranked second and BLACKPINK's Lisa came in the third spot.
BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's military enlistment
RM and V enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11. Jimin and Jungkook also enlisted on December 12. All BTS members united together as RM and V enlisted in the military. J-Hope and SUGA joined for Jimin and Jungkook's military enlistment.
RM and V have both shared their feelings on social media platforms. Both have penned heartwarming letters for their fans before their enlistment. They shared photos and expressed their love for the fans.
Jungkook and Jimin did live broadcasts and interacted with fans as their enlistment before their enlistment.
BLACKPINK members renew contract for group activities
On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they have successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now. It is still unclear whether Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will sign their exclusive contract with them.
BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa attended the South Korea-UK State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace as esteemed guests on November 21. They received the title of Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS and BLACKPINK revealed as most searched boy and girl group of all time by Google
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more