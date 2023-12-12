BTS V, Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Lisa top most searched K-pop idols list for 2023

BTS' V and Junkook topped the list of most searched K-pop artists in the year 2023. BLACKPINK's Lisa followed close behind and took the third spot on the list. December has been an important month for both groups as BTS members RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military and BLACKPINK renewed their contract for group activities.

BTS' V, Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Lisa are top 3 searched K-pop idols in 2023

BTS and BLACKPINK are mega groups and once again they proved their skills and influence. BTS member V took the top spot for the most searched K-pop idol in 2023. Jungkook ranked second and BLACKPINK's Lisa came in the third spot.

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's military enlistment

RM and V enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11. Jimin and Jungkook also enlisted on December 12. All BTS members united together as RM and V enlisted in the military. J-Hope and SUGA joined for Jimin and Jungkook's military enlistment.

RM and V have both shared their feelings on social media platforms. Both have penned heartwarming letters for their fans before their enlistment. They shared photos and expressed their love for the fans.

Jungkook and Jimin did live broadcasts and interacted with fans as their enlistment before their enlistment.

BLACKPINK members renew contract for group activities

On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they have successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now. It is still unclear whether Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will sign their exclusive contract with them.

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa attended the South Korea-UK State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace as esteemed guests on November 21. They received the title of Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

