Byeon Woo Seok's boyfriend look, Kim Hye Yoon's cheek heart and more: Know all about Lovely Runner merch at Seoul pop-up store

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's ongoing rom-com drama, Lovely Runner, has been capturing remarkable attention since its premiere. The lead actors have not only gained massive individual fan bases but also earned much acclaim for their on-screen chemistry. In response to the fans' enthusiastic demand, the drama's network, tvN, announced a pop-up store featuring a variety of goods available for purchase in Seoul.

A look at Lovely Runner’s pop-up store

The official pop-up store for the hit tvN drama Lovely Runner opened on Thursday at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeouido, western Seoul. The store will be available from May 23rd to May 25th, offering fans a limited-time opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of the beloved drama.

The pop-up store features a wide range of merchandise from the K-drama Lovely Runner, including posters of ECLIPSE members, iconic scene posters, postcards, and stamp stickers featuring the actors. Additionally, fans can find metal badges, acrylic stands, and acrylic key rings, allowing them to collect their favorite memory from the show.

One of the highlights of the pop-up store is the exclusive merchandise from the show, including name tags, Im Sol's (Kim Hye Yoon) phone from the past, and Sun Jae's (Byeon Woo Seok) iconic watch, which served as the time machine in the drama. Fans can also marvel at the display of Sun Jae's watch and Im Sol's bedroom, offering a unique opportunity to experience key elements from the beloved series up close. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, the pop-up store offers a variety of other merchandise, including cups, adorable photocards of the stars, polaroids, keychains, name tags of Im Sol and Sun Jae, and postcards featuring the K-drama and its webtoon. The long queue of fans, some even camping out, highlights the immense popularity of Lovely Runner and the enthusiasm surrounding the drama.

Even Hyunsoo, a member of the fictional band ECLIPSE from Lovely Runner and portrayed by actor Moon Xion, made a surprise visit to the pop-up store. Additionally, Heo Hyung Kyu, who plays the villain Kim Young Soo in the show, made an appearance at the pop-up store.

Although his character is a menace in the drama, he is known to be a sweetheart in real life. Fans were thrilled to see him posing with posters of Im Sol and Sun Jae. Their appearance delighted fans, adding to the excitement and making the event even more memorable.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, is a time-traveling romance drama about a devoted fan, Im Sol, who journeys through time to change the tragic fate of her beloved idol, Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE, who meets an untimely end. The show's hook-worthy plot, the remarkable chemistry between the leads, slapstick comedy, and the thrilling twists have contributed to its immense success. The series premiered on cable network tvN on February 8 and will air its final episode next Tuesday, wrapping up its 16-episode run.

The drama has achieved significant success both in and outside Korea with fans tuning in every week. Tickets for the special screening of the last episode of their cast got sold out within seconds on Wednesday, and the pop-up store has also been incredibly popular, with the queue extending outside The Hyundai Seoul department store.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok tells Kim Hye Yoon to 'call him anytime'; thanks Lovely Runner co-star for helping him become Sun Jae