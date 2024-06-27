7 Joo Won movies and TV shows that are no skip: Fatal Inturion, The Midnight Studio and more

Joo Won's movies and TV shows highlight his versatility and impact in South Korean entertainment. Known for his compelling performances, Joo Won gained fame through dramas like King of Baking, Kim Takgu, and Good Doctor, where he showcased his ability to portray complex characters with depth.

His roles in films such as Fatal Intuition and My Sassy Girl further underscore his range and popularity. Recently returning to television after military service, Joo Won starred in the science fiction drama Alice and the Netflix film Carter, solidifying his status as a respected actor with a diverse repertoire.

On that note, here are 7 best Joo Won movies and TV shows to check out

7 best Joo Won movies and TV shows

1. Bridal Mask

Cast: Joo Won, Jin Se Yeon, Park Ki Woong, Han Chae Ah

Director: Yoon Sung Sik

Runtime: 75 minutes

Genre: Romance, action, period drama

Release Date: May 30, 2012

Based on the popular Korean manhwa by Huh Young Man, Bridal Mask intricately weaves historical drama with a tale of dual identity and resistance. Set in 1930s Seoul under Japanese colonial rule, it follows Lee Kang To, a conflicted Korean police officer who becomes the enigmatic Bridal Mask to fight oppression. The series explores themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and the complexities of personal identity amidst political turmoil.

2. Steal My Heart

Cast: Kim Ah Joong, Joo Won

Director: Lee Hyeon Jong

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genre: Romantic comedy

Release Date: December 18, 2013

Steal My Heart unfolds as a captivating blend of romance and suspense, featuring Kim Ah Joong as Yoon Jin Sook, a charming yet elusive thief, and Joo Won as Lee Ho Tae, a brilliant police profiler caught between duty and his rekindled feelings.

As they navigate a precarious alliance to evade the law, the film explores themes of second chances and the complexities of love amidst secrets and deception in Seoul's glittering underworld.

3. Fatal Intuition

Cast: Joo Won, Yoo Hae Jin, Lee Yoo Young

Director: Yun Jun Hyeong

Runtime: 108 minutes

Genre: Crime thriller

Release Date: October 28, 2015

Fatal Intuition delves into the gripping tale of Jang Woo, played by Joo Won, driven by grief and a quest for justice after his sister's tragic murder. As he teams up with Si Eun, played by Lee Yoo Young, they unravel eerie premonitions and race against time to stop a serial killer hiding behind a facade of kindness. The film explores themes of revenge, moral ambiguity, and the haunting repercussions of unchecked secrets in a small seaside community.

4. My Sassy Girl

Cast: Joo Won, Oh Yeon Seo, Lee Jung Shin, Kim Yoon Hye

Director: Oh Jin Seok

Runtime: 30 minutes

Genre: Historical, romantic comedy

Release Date: May 29, 2017

My Sassy Girl transports viewers to the enchanting Joseon Dynasty, where the charismatic Gyeon Woo, played by Joo Won, encounters the spirited Princess Hye Myung, portrayed by Oh Yeon Seo. Their initially contentious relationship blossoms into a heartfelt love story as they navigate palace intrigue and personal quests.

With Lee Jung Shin as the protective inspector and Kim Yoo Hye as the determined romantic rival, the drama weaves humor, romance, and historical intrigue into a captivating narrative of love and adventure.

5. Carter

Cast: Joo Won, Lee Sung Jae, Jeong So Ri, Kim Bo Min

Director: Jun Byung Gil

Runtime: 132 minutes

Genre: Action thriller

Release Date: August 5, 2022

Carter plunges viewers into a high-stakes thriller amidst a pandemic-ravaged world, where Joo Won's enigmatic character Carter Lee/Michael Bane awakens with no memory but exceptional combat skills.

As Carter navigates a web of espionage, betrayal, and personal redemption, he discovers his true identity and fights to save his infected daughter while grappling with alliances and adversaries in a desperate race against time.

6. Alice

Cast: Joo Won, Kim Hee Sun

Director: Baek Soo Chan

Runtime: 70 minutes

Genre: Science, fiction, romance

Release Date: August 28, 2020

Alice unfolds as a gripping sci-fi drama where themes of time travel and emotional exploration converge. Set against a backdrop of futuristic technology and intricate conspiracies, the series delves into the journey of Park Jin Gyeom, a detective grappling with his unique abilities and a quest for justice after his mother's tragic murder. It blends intricate storytelling with poignant human dilemmas, offering a compelling exploration of identity and fate across timelines.

7. The Midnight Studio

Cast: Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In Soo, Eum Moon Suk

Director: Song Hyun Wook

Runtime: 60 minutes

Genre: Fantasy romance

Release Date: March 11, 2024

The Midnight Studio paints a hauntingly unique narrative, focusing on Seo Ki Joo, a photographer running a studio dedicated to capturing images of the deceased. This atmospheric series explores themes of life, death, and justice through Ki Joo's lens, intertwined with the passionate pursuit of truth by lawyer Han Bom. With a backdrop of mystery and poignant human connections, it promises a deep dive into the complexities of loss and redemption.

In conclusion, exploring these 7 Joo Won movies and TV shows reveals the breadth of his acting prowess and versatility across various genres. From his breakout role in King of Baking, Kim Takgu, to the dual identity drama of Bridal Mask, Joo Won has consistently captivated audiences with his nuanced performances.

Critically acclaimed for his role in Good Doctor and his gripping portrayals in thrillers like Fatal Intuition, he continues to leave a lasting impression. Recent projects such as Carter, Alice, and the fantasy drama The Midnight Studio showcase his continued evolution as a leading actor in both film and television.

