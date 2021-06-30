Cold Case EXCLUSIVE: Suchitra Pillai says it’s excellent to be a part of something which has Prithviraj in it

Director Tanu Balak’s Cold Case features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in the lead.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan starrer Cold Case released today on Amazon Prime Video. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Suchitra Pillai opened up about her role in the film. “Zara Zacchai - the character, she is a clairvoyant and is an integral part of the movie. The film, as you know has two simultaneous investigations of a very grisly mystery and murder that has happened. So you see two different sides of it, you know how a cop handles it and how a journalist does,” says Suchitra.

She further adds, “As soon as Tanu (director Tanu Balak) approached me regarding the project, I was like what is this about, and as soon as he said that there’s this whole element of occult, etc, for Zara’s character, I was like ‘yes I want to do it’. I’m always interested in stuff like that. Then you know getting back to my Malayali roots, which I hadn’t for a while, was very interesting. (Also) as soon as they said Prithviraj's next film, I was like ‘woah okay’. You know he’s huge, so that’s excellent to be a part of something which has him in it.”

Did she have many scenes with Prithviraj? “No. Sadly that’s the thing, because as I said it has two parallel stories of an investigative journalist as well as of the cop. (Though) I would not say sadly, my work is with Aditi, the journalist part of it, and I won’t say sadly because we have had an absolute blast. She has become a really thick pal - her and her best friend. We used to have such a blast,” adds Suchitra.

To see the entire interview, watch the below video:

