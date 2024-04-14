Did BTS' V get visited by NewJeans, Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Shik at military unit? Fan's family recalls interesting experience

BTS member V is fulfilling his military service. Earlier this week, the idol gave a peek into his life in the military and also shared his update and progress. BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook initiated their military service in December 2023. While they have commenced their service, the eldest member Jin is scheduled to be out soon. According to a fan, V was visited by NewJeans and actors Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Sik at his military unit.

BTS' V visited by NewJeans, Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Shik in military unit

As reported by a fan's family member who is also serving in the same military unit as BTS member V, the idol was visited by his juniors NewJeans and popular actor friends Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Shik recently.

BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy make up the Wooga Squad. The mega stars have a bond that is unbreakable. V, Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon met on the sets of Hwarang and have been friends since. Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon also shared a reaction video to V's latest track FRI(ENDS).

BTS' recent activities

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media.

J-Hope released his first solo documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET. J-Hope also dropped a special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 on March 29 alongside the docuseries. HOPE ON THE STREET is streaming on Prime Videos for a global audience.

V released his much-anticipated digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The track will be in all English and will discuss the loneliness of love. The song has entered several charts and set new records for the idol. The idol updated on Instagram that he achieved his goal of hitting 75 kilograms and shared his progress with fans.