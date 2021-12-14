EXCLUSIVE: Dilnaz Irani on Aarya 2 and her wish to be a part of Special Ops and The Family Man’s universes

Dilnaz Irani, who has earlier been a part of Heroine, Aligarh and Sir, was recently seen in Ram Madhvani’s Aarya 2, which is headlined by Sushmita Sen. Talking about her love for the Aarya universe, Dilnaz says, “I watched Aarya 1 and loved it. You could see that the actors were given space to perform. You could see the improvisations, the experimentation and the magic being created. The universe has been kind. I am now part of this Aarya universe, acting alongside Miss Universe.”

Dilnaz also talks about the rise in opportunities for actors because of the surge in the OTT space. “There is now a need to break the cliche and find the in-betweens inside a character. There is no simple romantic hero or pure evil villain which makes for an interesting watch. Patterns are being broken, viewpoints are being broadened. Perspectives on roles are shifting. Aarya has a female hero and Family Man has a female villain. Once we are sitting to binge 8 hours of content, it lends space to let the characters grow, change and evolve over a series. As an actor it gives you a very interesting graph to work on, leading to better characters, grey characters and real characters,” states the actress.

She further adds, “Ensemble cast shows like Aarya lead to wonderful supporting characters that aren't always black or white. They are more layered, more complex, which for any actor is much more exciting. Secondly there is such an abundance of content that the saturation of it will lead to the exploration of newer stories or simpler stories with a fresh experimental treatment. Necessity is the mother of invention here, and OTT platforms are the catalyst that’s giving this cycle a boost. Additionally, when directors like Ram Madhvani enter the OTT space, emphasis is given on experimentation within the scene.”

Is there any web show that she would like to be a part of? “I would love to be a part of Special Ops on Hotstar. It is a genre that I love. A perfect mix of real and stylish. There’s so much about spy work in this show that’s played so realistically. Kay Kay Menon is an actor I would love to work alongside, and Neeraj Pandey's vision is something I would love to be a part of. Family Man is another show that I would love to be a part of. The perfect balance of humour, thriller and action was superbly achieved. Furthermore, Manoj Bajpayee is an actor who I have always admired. I had the good fortune of being in the same film as him (Aligarh), but unfortunately we didn’t have any scenes together. I would love to work alongside him sometime in the future,” Dilnaz signs off.

