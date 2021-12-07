EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ram Madhvani & team Aarya 2 play ‘Who knows Sushmita Sen better?’ Find out who won

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 will be releasing in a few days, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the show’s team - creator Ram Madhvani and actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Akash Khurana opened up on the second season and their experience of working with Sen. Madhvani also spoke about roping in the actress to headline his show. “I don’t know what made her say yes to us. Like I keep saying she has the hierarchy, all actors actually have the hierarchy, and I am in the service of that actor,” says the filmmaker.

He further adds, “I am happy that she said yes, (but) you’ll have to ask her why she said yes to us because when she met my co-producer Amita and me for the first time, she was energetic, effusive and (was like) ‘I am doing this and I want to do this’ and then I told her the system that we work in. That there are no lights, there is a 360 degrees, and there are many cameras. When I told her all of this she was even more excited. She had never done workshops in her life before but she embraced the workshops and actually had a great time. You can see it in the show that she owns it.”

The team also played a fun game called, ‘Who knows Sushmita Sen better?’ When asked in which year did she win her Miss Universe crown, Vikas was quick to answer, “1994”. When asked about Sushmita’s birth date, Khurana responded stating, “(It’s) 19th November. Because (while) shooting for Filhaal she hosted a party for us on the 19th, and I mentioned it to her this time and she said, ‘You have an elephant’s memory’.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

