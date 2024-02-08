10 Highest-rated IMDb Hindi web series to binge-watch over the weekend: Farzi to Mirzapur

Following the pandemic, the popularity of web series and OTT platforms has surged. Even those who were previously disinterested in web shows are now captivated by the concept, prompting creators to produce top-quality content for OTT platforms. The number of web series released annually has significantly increased. Some of these shows have a profound impact on viewers and are widely appreciated by audiences.

IMDb unveiled its list of the top 50 Indian web series, with Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man, and Aspirants leading the rankings. Here is a curated list of top 10 highest rated imdb Hindi web series.

Top 10 highest rated imdb Indian web series you can consider binge-watching:

1. Sacred Games (2018)

I MDB Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Series Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Sacred Games, one of India's most adored series, has been ranked as the top show on IMDb's list of the top 50 Indian web series ever. The exceptional performances by the main and supporting actors, along with surprising plot twists and intriguing characters, kept the audience engaged throughout. This genre-defying drama features Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and guarantees full entertainment.

2. Mirzapur - 2018

I MDB Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Series Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Star Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Varma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Varma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Director: Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna

Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Mirzapur, currently in production for its third season, secured the second position on the list, following Sacred Games on Netflix. The series focuses on Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, a criminal mastermind running illegal operations in Mirzapur. While the first season introduced the characters and built up the rivalry between Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu, the cliffhanger ending of the second season has left fans eagerly awaiting the next installment.

3. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020)

I MDB Rating: 9.3/10

9.3/10 Series Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Biography, Crime, Drama Star Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Hemant Kher

Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Hemant Kher Director: Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Hansal Mehta's highly acclaimed series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, earned the prestigious third spot on IMDb's list of the top 50 Indian web series, just behind Sacred Games and Mirzapur. Headlined by Prateek Gandhi, the series provides an insightful glimpse into the life of a stockbroker who defied regulations and captivated the nation with his infamous stock market scam in 1992.

4. Aspirants (2021)

I MDB Rating: 9.2/10

9.2/10 Series Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal

Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Apoorv Singh Karki Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey, and Sunny Hinduja star in the captivating drama, Aspirants. The series follows three UPSC aspirants who become friends while studying for the exam in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi. Created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey, the TVF masterpiece is a great choice for binge-watching with friends.

5. Criminal Justice (2019)

I MDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Series Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Action, Drama, Mystery Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Rucha Inamdar

Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Rucha Inamdar Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia

Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Criminal Justice follows the journey of a prominent lawyer handling intricate cases. The first season depicted a middle-class taxi driver falsely accused of murder, while the second focused on a wife stabbing her attorney husband, and the third centered on the murder of a well-known child artist. The show boasts a talented ensemble cast including Kriti Kulhari, Deepti Naval, and Jisshu Sengupta.

6. Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020)

I MDB Rating: 7.6 /10

7.6 /10 Series Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Action, Drama, Mystery Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Shruti Bapna, Nithya Menon, Saiyami Kher

Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Shruti Bapna, Nithya Menon, Saiyami Kher Director: Mayank Sharma

Mayank Sharma Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh headline the gripping crime thriller drama Breathe, where two men embark on a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game to safeguard their loved ones. The success of the show inspired the creators to launch a sequel titled Breathe: Into the Shadows, with Abhishek Bachchan leading the cast. Explore the intense narrative and the intricate web of suspense as these characters navigate through perilous situations to protect what matters most.

7. Kota Factory (2019)

I MDB Rating: 9.0 / 10

9.0 / 10 Series Genre: Action,Drama, Mystery

Action,Drama, Mystery Star Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, and Alam Khan

Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, and Alam Khan Director: Raghav Subbu

Raghav Subbu Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Kota Factory offers a welcome respite from the gripping intensity of dramas like Mirzapur and Criminal Justice. The series follows the journey of a group of IIT aspirants who forge deep connections after relocating to Kota, known for its prestigious IIT coaching centers. Dive into this captivating narrative and witness the camaraderie and challenges faced by these aspiring students as they navigate through the competitive world of IIT preparations.

8. Panchayat (2020)

I MDB Rating: 8.9 /10

8.9 /10 Series Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Maik, Chandan Roy

Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Maik, Chandan Roy Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Deepak Kumar Mishra Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Panchayat is a heartwarming drama that unfolds in the village of Phulera, where a young man from the city starts working at the panchayat office. Follow his journey as he navigates through challenges and embraces life in the village, accompanied by the stellar performances of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. Get ready for an entertaining ride as he adapts to the village's unique charm and its people in this captivating series.

9. Paatal Lok (2020)

I MDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Series Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Star Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh

Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh Director: Sudip Sharma

Sudip Sharma Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

If you're a fan of suspenseful dramas filled with unexpected twists, much like Mirzapur and Sacred Games, then Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee’s intense series, Paatal Lok, is a must-watch for you. The show follows the journey of a skeptical police officer who finds himself delving deeper into the murky underworld while investigating a high-profile case, making for an edge-of-your-seat viewing experience.

10. Special Ops (2020)

I MDB Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Series Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller Star Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Gautami Kapoor

Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Gautami Kapoor Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Created by Neeraj Pandey, Special OPS is an enthralling espionage thriller that revolves around Himmat Singh (portrayed by Kay Kay Menon), an agent with RAW (Research and Analysis Wing). Singh forms a specialized team to unravel the intricate network behind several terrorist attacks plaguing India. With high stakes and relentless pursuit, the series delves into the complexities of intelligence operations and national security.

