EXCLUSIVE: Neeraj Pandey confirms that Special Ops 2.0 will be 'bigger and better' than previous season

Neeraj Pandey is a prolific director who has made content that has resonated with audience, both in the theatrical and digital medium. Films like Baby and Special 26 and shows like Special Ops and Freelancer shine bright among all his other accomplished works. Neeraj Pandey graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his where he extensively talked about the challenges he faces as a director who makes films on Indian intelligence. He also gave an update on Special Ops 2.0 among other things that he is working on.

Neeraj Pandey Gives An Exclusive Update About Special Ops 2.0

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Neeraj Pandey was asked to give an update on Special Ops 2.0. The ace director said, "It's in post (production) right now. We are going to complete the post in the next 3 or 4 months. The shoot is complete. It has been shot all over the world. Right from Budapest to Turkey to Georgia and three other places. It is bigger and hopefully better."

When asked about whether there will be a Special Ops 3.0, the director said, "I don't know. Let 2 come out. We'll have a feedback from you people and all that and if the audiences encourage us to make another one then why not!"

Watch the exclusive Pinkvilla interview featuring Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Confirms That He Is Working Further On Freelancer

Neeraj Pandey's latest show Freelancer has been loved by all. The first and the second part of the first season of Freelancer has got a thumping response. On being asked about the futures of Freelancer, Neeraj Pandey said, "Freelancer, we are thinking something". This surely must have gotten everyone hooked onto Freelancer, excited.

Neeraj Pandey's Upcoming Theatrical Ventures

Talking about theatrical, Neeraj Pandey is all ready for the release of his musical love story Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, in June. He shared that the teaser and trailer announcing the film's release will be shared soon. About Crack, he said that he would definitely make it but only if it is with Akshay Kumar and no one else. Needless to say, whenever it releases, it will be released in theatres.

Which upcoming Neeraj Pandey project are you most excited for?

