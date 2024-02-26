EXCLUSIVE: Neeraj Pandey reveals how he gets to know whether his show is a hit or flop on OTT

Neeraj Pandey is among the most admired directors in the Hindi Entertainment Industry. He has directed cult films like Special 26 and Baby, and his shows like Special Ops and Freelancer have found acceptance in abundance. The busy content-creator has a lot of content up on offer in the next couple of years, starting from a sequel to Special Ops that is in its post production to a musical love story with Ajay Devgn and Tabu titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, that is complete and all set to release in June, 2024.

Neeraj Pandey Reveals How He Knows Whether His Show Is A Hit Or A Flop

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Neeraj Pandey was asked about how he gauges whether the show he has created has worked or not, knowing that it is simpler to find out whether a movie that has released in theatres has worked or not. Neeraj Pandey started off by giving a quirky take on how he knows about the acceptance of his content digitally by saying, "Very simple. If they (OTT Platform Owners) say that they want to make a season 2 means it is working. If they don't tell you means it hasn't (chuckles). It's as simple as that".

Covering up, he said, "Jokes apart, you get to know that a show is loved. You are not living in a cave. When a show has done well, it generates a response. A season 2 or a following season becomes a by-product of that response. So that's how it is.

Neeraj Pandey Highlights The Challenges That He Faces While Making Content On Indian Intelligence

In the interesting Pinkvilla interview, Neeraj Pandey shared the challenges that he faces as a director who makes content on the Indian Intelligence Agency. He said, "It has to be well researched. More than a challenge, it is a responsibility actually. And if you have got a great story, then I think that sorts itself out. It also depends on the tone you want to adopt for your particular story. For me, it has always been about being right and proper about the research".

Emphasing on the difference in making movie content and digital content, Neeraj Pandey said, "The series writing is obviously a longer process. It almost amounts to three films rolled into one. That becomes more tedious. But ya, it's very fun. The format allows you to do something that you will never be able to do on film. So that takes care of that tediousness."

Neeraj Pandey Reveals How He Tries To Stay Ahead Of The Curve

Neeraj Pandey in the interview, acknowledged the fact that as a director, he has to be well aware of the content that is being created around him. Elaborating on the point, the ace director said, "We have learnt a lot along the way because the world is changing so rapidly. You see a lot of storytellers coming with their own vocabulary so you need to be congisant about that as well. What's happening around; Who's doing what; Not to be in a situation where something has already been done better, by the time you are coming out with your own story; Tapping into the right kind of stories which will survive the whole production phase but still be ahead of the curve. That becomes quite a challenge".

