EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sushmita Sen on her recent surgery & beau Rohman Shawl and her kids’ excitement for Aarya 2

On her birthday in November, Sushmita Sen had revealed that she had undergone a surgery, and informed that she is recuperating well. “Letting you in on a little secret….I completed AARYA 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! Feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!!,” read a part of her post on Instagram.

Now in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on her surgery. “It was a good surgery but it was seven hours long, and so it exceeded by at least three hours. I am very blessed that all of that happened in such a way so that my healing can be faster, and I can be back here with hair and make-up, and finally being able to talk about Aarya before the show releases because I missed out on some very important time in the middle. Everything is fine for now, and I think I am going to be a very healthy person for the next many many years. You go through these little hurdles in your life which you have to cross, so I think that’s done,” she smiles.

Meanwhile, Sushmita’s Aarya 2 has received an encouraging response from the audience. When asked how excited is her beau Rohman Shawl and her kids Renee and Alisah for Aarya 2, here’s what she said. “They are very excited. They have all got a binge watching plan. They have ordered a lot of snacks and my mum is coming down, so we are all going to be watching it here together. Everyone is really excited,” she signs off.

