EXCLUSIVE: After Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Neeraj Pandey to direct Special OPS Season Two

After directing critically acclaimed movies like A Wednesday, Special 26, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Neeraj Pandey forayed into the OTT space in 2020 with an espionage thriller series called Special OPS. The Disney+Hotstar show was such a huge success that the makers later created a separate web series focusing on the backstory of the lead character, named Special OPS: The Himmat Story. Two years later, Neeraj Pandey is all geared up to return to the espionage world with the second season of Special OPS.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Neeraj Pandey will kick off the second season of Special OPS in October 2023. The new season will be the continuation of the first part and star Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, and Vinay Shukla, among others, reprising their roles as R&AW agents. “Special OPS season 2 will be bigger and better and promises double the thrill this time around. The makers have finished the writing and have already started the pre-production to begin shooting in October. The makers have planned a three-month schedule in Mumbai, Delhi, and abroad to finish the production and are eyeing an early 2024 premiere,” a source close to the development told us.

Neeraj Pandey will reportedly turn his attention to Special OPS' second season after finishing his feature film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer romantic thriller has already completed its shooting and is currently in the post-production stage. Bhaag Johnny and Naam Shabana director Shivan Nair will co-direct this new season with Pandey. Nair has also finished his John Abraham-starrer, The Diplomat, and is currently immersed in the preparations for Special OPS.

Directorial ventures aside, Neeraj Pandey has a couple of projects lined up as a producer. He is teaming up with Discovery+ again for a docu-series based on the life of Gautam Buddha, marking his third project with the OTT platform after Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century (2021) and Secrets of the Kohinoor (2022). Pandey is also said to be producing an Amazon mini-TV series directed by Parmeet Sethi and the remake of a Malayalam film starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead.

