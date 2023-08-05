EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sushmita Sen REVEALS working on project based on her life: ‘It's not a biopic’

Sushmita Sen will next be seen as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in director Ravi Jadhav’s upcoming web series, Taali. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her prep for this JioCinema backed show. “My director was very clear that we won’t use prosthetics. We will not do any such thing in Taali, where it will seem like humanity has taken a backseat and we are mimicking a human being, or a community as a whole. So he said, ‘Sush you will have to perform out of your skin’,” recalls the Main Hoon Na actress.

Sushmita Sen further adds, “So I was like, ‘Okay then what do I do?’. He said, ‘Let’s put on some weight’ - and no problem there, we did. We got an amazing make-up artist - Jeetu dada - to come in and try the beard, side burns, do all of that, and get into Gauri’s mode which we managed. But then the part that I am most excited about is that I have also played a man for the first time, that we don’t know yet, which is Ganesh. An effeminate man, and to get Ganesh’s look was a different job.”

Project based on her life

Meanwhile, she also has Aarya Season 3 in the pipeline. “I still have to dub for it, so we are finishing dubbing for that alongside Taali. I have greenlit two other projects, and the third one, which will be not me acting, but it’s based on my life. So look forward to that. I am not saying anything else, all in good time. I probably shouldn’t have said that too, but I am so excited about it so here it is. It's not a biopic, you will see,” Sushmita Sen signs off.

