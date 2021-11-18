EXCLUSIVE: Vikas Kumar on Aarya’s 2021 International Emmy Awards Nomination: It doesn't get bigger than this

The makers of the highly-anticipated Disney+ Hotstar thriller, Aarya took the audience on an exciting ride with its thrilling teaser! Aarya season 2 is coming back with its power-packed season after being nominated for the Best Drama series at the 49th International Emmys. The entire team can hardly contain their excitement as the decisive date inches nearer. Vikas Kumar who plays the role of ACP Khan in the first season of Aarya shares his first reaction over getting a nomination at the prestigious award ceremony. He revealed his excitement in an exclusive chat.

"I was driving to a studio to dub for Aarya 2 when I received a message from our co-star. I was obviously ecstatic! It doesn't get bigger than this!" said Vikas Kumar. The entire crew including Actress Sushmita Sen had also taken to their social media handles to share their enthusiasm. Post this ravishing success of winning international recognition, Indians all over are waiting with bated breath to know about the outcome. Adding to their excitement is the upcoming release of the fantastic Season 2 of the series which promises to be entertaining at all levels!

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy nominated action-drama series, Aarya unravels the mystery behind the mystery of Aarya's dark world as she navigates it to the best of her ability. We bet the new season will get you on the edge of your seats just like the first season did. Sushmita Sen had marked her comeback with the first season and she completely rocked it. Her fans cannot wait to see her back in this action packed series.

