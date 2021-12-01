Interview: ‘Even Superman can be a villager’: Kay Kay Menon on Special Ops 1.5 and playing an underdog

Kay Kay Menon returned to play his loved character of Himmat Singh in the Neeraj Pandey created Special Ops 1.5. The show premiered in November and as per stats, continues to get good viewership on Disney+Hotstar. Ask him about the pressures of taking forward a franchise and he replies, “We usually don’t get bogged down by the accolades, as that often affects the story telling. We try to stay honest and sincere in telling the next story. It’s all about implementing a story well and that’s what we intend to do in the future as well.”

While season 1.5 is a prequel giving an insight into the backstory of Himmat Singh, how did Kay Kay Menon interpret the character first? “There is no formula or object analysis of the character,” he smiles, quick to add, “But as an actor, I try to derive the character from within myself. Every human has a large spectrum of personalities within one single personality. I try and identify that person within me and that’s when the act becomes believable. It helps the believability of actors.” The actor however informs that there was no backstory to Himmat Singh when they started out on the journey of Special Ops.

From Agent Vinod to the Tiger Franchise, Baby and War, the audience have got a glimpse of flamboyant spies in feature films, but with the advent of OTT and shows like Special Ops and Family Man, another facet of this element has come forward with the agents being grounded and real. Ask him to comment on this transition and he says, “It’s not because of the web series, it’s the choice of a filmmaker. I think even superman can be a villager. Each filmmaker has his own way of storytelling and that’s what choices are all about. There are limited number of stories in terms of concept and it’s all about the way you implement those concepts – Flamboyance can be one and non-flamboyance can be the other.``

And what about the comparisons with Family Man? “Both the shows have done well,” he quips. Kay Kay Menon also confirms that Special Ops 2.0 will go on floors next year. “It should take off next year. It’s in the process of being written,” he keeps it short. And finally, if he has to pick one of his favorite characters, which one would that be? “I do all my characters with equal sincerity and joy. It’s upto the audience to pick the best,” he concludes with a smile.

