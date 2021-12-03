EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon on having experienced betrayal & rivalry: There are many who can plain & simply lie

Raveena Tandon is busy promoting her upcoming show Aranyak, and at the trailer launch the actress had spoken about identifying with her character Kasturi Dogra because of her strong personality. However, not many are aware about Raveena’s emotional side, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinvkilla she opened up about guarding her vulnerable side. “You could say it was a defence mechanism because of the fact that I used to get hurt a lot. I have always probably been the kind of person who’s what you see is what you get. I would never want to lie to someone and say, ‘You’re my best friend’ and then turn around and say ‘Oh my God, she sucks’. I have never been like that,” says Raveena.

She further adds, “But I did not realise that the world is not like that. There are so many who can just plain and simply lie with a straight face, turn things around and make you sound like you’re the demented one. I have experienced that in the past. I have experienced betrayals, life, competitiveness, rivalry, everything. So automatically a defence mechanism kind of kicked into place. Even when I was probably at my lowest, my favorite line was, ‘I laugh the loudest when I am at my lowest’, and I have been saying this line since the 90s. So like you said, it was probably a defence mechanism which just kicked in.”

Further talking about her evolution as an actor, Raveena states, “I was telling someone that films just happened to me, so there was never planning of a career that, ‘I should do these kinds of roles or that kind of roles’. I think that I understood much later, but better late than never. So I did towards the late 90s started thinking that for how long am I going to just keep dancing in this mini skirt with two pigtails, and you know doing the same thing, playing the rich spoiled brat, and when is it that I am going to evolve. So slowly slowly, that evolving as an actor also happened within me. That little maturity came in, and I made a conscious effort to do the kind of roles which would take me out of my comfort zone.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:





Also read- PICS: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon turn sequential goddesses, Mouni Roy aces in tube gown for an event