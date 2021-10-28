EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon on making a debut with Salman Khan: We fought throughout the film

Raveena Tandon was one of the top-most actresses of her time. The actress enjoyed a massive following back then and continues to rule many hearts even now. A few days ago, the Bollywood diva celebrated her 47th birthday. Pinkvilla got in touch with Raveena Tandon, who is on a holiday with her family in LA. The ‘Mast Mast’ girl spoke about her wonderful life, rich experiences, illustrious career and her co-stars. She even revealed how she went from being called a 'jinx' to being called a 'lucky mascot' during the early days of her career.

Raveena Tandon has essayed a variety of roles in several movies and has got a chance to work with many talented actors multiple times, one of whom, is Salman Khan. Raveena and Salman Khan go way back and the duo shares an amazing friendship even to date. Discussing her experience making a debut with Salman Khan, Raveena said, “We were like two kids in a class who just wanted to fight over everything. I was sixteen and a half and Salman must have been 23. We were both brats. Salman and I are of the same nature-wise, we were almost brought up in the same house as Salim’s uncle and my dad used to work together. It was like we were continuing our fights from home. We fought throughout the film and Salman said ‘I'm not going to work with her’ and then we did Andaaz Apna Apna."

Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan have appeared together in many movies including ‘Patthar Ke Phool’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Kahi Pyaar Na Hojaye’ and more.

When asked about her favourite person to work with, Raveena said, “I think all my heroes. I love Salman, Sanju, Suniel, Jaggu, Chi Chii (Govinda), they are all my buddies.”

Raveena also shared that not all of her films were successful. “It wasn’t always like that. Many of my films didn't work out at the start and so there were some magazines that called me a ‘jinx’. 4-5 films did not do well. After that came Dilwale and Mohra and I remember during a success party of Mohra, Sonam Rai just stood up and said ‘here comes our lucky mascot’ and after that, there was such a reversal as the same media who called me ‘jinx’ before called me a lucky mascot,” the Dulhe Raja actress said.