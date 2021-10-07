EXCLUSIVE: Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal on Irrfan Khan and Sardar Udham: ‘Moving on was difficult’

Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal are all gearing up for the release of the ambitious biopic on freedom fighter, Sardar Udham Singh. However, very few are aware that the director had first planned this period drama with late actor, Irrfan Khan. However, following health issues, the duo jointly decided to move on. Was it difficult for Shoojit to go ahead and make this film without Irrfan? He exults, “It was very difficult.”

The filmmaker reveals that it was devastating to start with when they decided to move on. “But at a certain point, Ronnie (Lahiri, producer), Irrfan and I had a discussion and in that, he was also okay that we move on and make the film so that we don’t have to wait for too long. Last time, 5 Bhagat Singh films came together and we didn’t want the same to happen with Udham Singh.” Shoojit however insists that moving on was not easy. “It was difficult to discuss this subject with Irrfan. Moving on was difficult, but we moved on and then Vicky came in his shoes.”

Prod Vicky on the responsibilities of stepping in place of the legendary actor, who is no more with us now and he sets the record straight, “Firstly, those shoes cannot be filled by anyone. It’s impossible.” He adds, “It is very unfortunate that we lost a person like Irrfan saab so early on. I knew that my attempt was never to fill those shoes because it is practically impossible. He is one actor I really admire for everything he does. Any part he played is like schooling for all budding actors like me.”

Vicky reveals that the soon to be released film is a tribute to the legacy of Irrfan. “Everything we did in this film was a tribute to him. We have tried to be as honest as possible to the process of making Sardar Udham from the time we collaborated,” Vicky concludes. Watch the entire interview below:

