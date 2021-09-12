EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal & Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh opts for OTT premiere; Will release on Dussehra

In March 2019, Shoojit Sircar announced the most ambitious project of his career, Sardar Udham Singh, with Vicky Kaushal playing the role of the revolutionary freedom fighter. The maker shot the film over a marathon schedule and called it a wrap in December 2019. He took almost a year and half on the post production, hoping for things to return to normalcy post the pandemic. However, with no light at the end of the tunnel with regards to the theatrical business, the team of Sardar Udham Singh has taken the tough call of releasing the biopic directly on the digital medium.

“Sardar Udham Singh will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video during the Dussehra weekend. The tentative release date at the moment is October 16 and the team is supremely excited to present their film to the audience. It was meant for a theatrical viewing; however, an unprecedented situation has resulted in a direct to OTT premiere,” revealed a source close to the development.

While the shoot of Sardar Udham Singh was wrapped up in December 2019, the team took long on the post production, as it’s said to be a big scale biopic made on a massive budget. “In-fact, Shoojit and co. had sold Gulabo Sitabo to Amazon in the early days of pandemic only because they could hold on to Sardar Udham Singh for a theatrical release. It has been 15 months since then, and the virus is still hovering around the globe. The exhibition section too is far off from revival and given the kind of money involved in the film, the makers thought, it’s best to arrive in the digital world,” the source added.

The film was shot in Russia, UK, Ireland, Germany and North India. It’s set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with Vicky as Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinates Michael O’Dwyer to seek revenge for the 1919 incident. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

