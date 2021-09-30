Vicky Kaushal & Shoojit Sircar launch Sardar Udham trailer; Director says, ‘Waited 21 years to make the film’

You walk into a suburban hotel in Mumbai and you see the vintage set up of London. Excitement is in the air as the venue is all set to witness the trailer launch of Shoojit Sircar’s much awaited Sardar Udham Singh biopic, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. At the start of the event, Shoojit informs how he has been wanting to make a debut as a director with this film, however, couldn’t do so due to lack of funds.

He held back on it for 21 years and it’s finally gearing up for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime on October 16. “When I reached Mumbai, I didn’t know how to make this film. I was just passionate about the subject. Like Sardar Udham Singh, even I waited for 21 years to make this film,” he informed. While the film was made for a theatrical release in 2019, it has now taken a digital route. Shoojit was then asked about his decision to bring his long-lasting dream on the digital platform.

“There is a destiny for every film. Sardar Udham’s destiny was to premiere on Amazon. I shot this film for cinema, but I am not guilty that I am releasing it on OTT. I am very impatient as a person when a film is ready. I actually wanted to get this film out and we all saw what happened with Gulabo Sitabo. The digital premiere gave it a bigger reach. I thought this film needed a huge global platform apart from just the Indian territories. Yes, I am surely going to miss the theatrical experience, but this is not a compromise in my cinematic narrative,” he explained.

His leading hero, Vicky Kaushal was asked about his difference in approach to Sardar Udham as compared to his earlier film, URI: The Surgical Strike. He insisted, “Both are different characters. The prep for URI was more physical, but for Udham Singh, it was an emotional journey. It was not about how I was walking and talking, it was more about how I was breathing. It was an emotional and personal journey.” Vicky hopes for Udham Singh’s story to reach out to a wide section of audience. “The idea is to make the story reach out to the future generations,” he concludes.

The trailer showcased the journey of Sardar Udham Singh and promises to be a hard-hitting drama from Shoojit and his team. While it’s just a glimpse, one expects ample drama in the full-fledged feature film, which is gearing up for a global premiere soon.

