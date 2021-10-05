EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal on Ashwatthama being put on hold: ‘Logistically it's not the correct time to make it'

Vicky Kaushal had been preparing for the most ambitious project of his career, The Immortal Ashwatthama, for the last 18 months. Recently, producer Ronnie Screwvala revealed that the film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been put on hold due to the on-going pandemic situation. While media reports suggest that the film has been shelved, the producer has categorically mentioned that the team will revisit it at the right time.

We recently met Vicky Kaushal for an interview, as he is gearing up for the digital premiere of Shoojit Sircar directed Sardar Udham. Given the efforts that went in for the film over the last year and a half, was he disheartened with the development of the Immortal Ashwatthama being put on hold? He answers, “The past 18 months have been disheartening for various reasons, with all that’s going on in the world and this becomes a little part of it. Everybody does understand the reality of this situation around us.”

He adds, “Making a film requires somebody to put in a lot of money – there are various factors involved to make a film happen. If it is not logistically the correct time to do it in the given circumstances, then it’s not the correct time to do it. We want to make a film, where it is safe for everybody and it is logistically convenient for the producers. Eventually, you do understand the logic.”

The film was to feature Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. Though Ashwatthama is not happening at the moment, Vicky and Sara are uniting for the first time on the Dinesh Vijan production, with director Laxman Utekar. It’s slated to go on floors in November. Meanwhile, Sardar Udham will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 16. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates and watch out for the exclusive video interview with team Udham Singh.

