The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered today on Netflix, featuring the famous brother duo Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal at Kap's Cafe. During the show, the siblings revealed secrets and reminisced about embarrassing childhood moments.

Additionally, Vicky discussed his experience portraying characters such as Sardar Singh Udham and Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal heard stories narrated by his parents

Vicky Kaushal's exceptional portrayal in Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur garnered high acclaim from both critics and viewers. During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor shared the challenges he faced while bringing to life characters he had never encountered in reality.

Vicky Kaushal said, "I think more than portraying the characters, its responsibility feels more important. You cannot take it lightly. Be it Shaheed Uddham Singh ji or Sam Bahadur ji; I used to hear stories from my father Because my mom and dad were in Punjab during the 1971 war. They told me how they would wait for their voices to be heard on the radio or their messages so that they could be aware of the happenings prevalent in the war."

"They have been big fans of him. So, when you get to play characters like these, the feeling of responsibility on your shoulders is huge. As in, I remember when I was playing the role of Sam Bahadur ji, he has a daughter named Maya aged 75 or 80 years; I had several meetings with her. I received an understanding of how he would walk, or he would talk," he added.

The actor candidly discussed his encounter with the camera while portraying Sam Bahadur, expressing his initial nervousness during the filming in Delhi. Vicky disclosed that the presence of Sam Bahadur's daughter behind the scenes added to his apprehension.

He further stated, "I did not have the courage to ask whether I had done it correctly or not. But if I perceived in her eyes that she did not like it, then my confidence would have shattered, and more than half of the film was left to be shot. But I was very happy to see that she had tears in her eyes during that shot."

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix. The next episode will have Aamir Khan as the guest.

