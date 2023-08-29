EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Can you guess Dheeraj Dhooper's first salary? Actor recalls humble beginnings

Dheeraj Dhoopar stands as a prominent and highly skilled figure in the realm of entertainment. His extensive tenure in Kundali Bhagya has propelled him to achieve substantial success and acclaim, solidifying his position as one of the most reliable and sought-after celebrities. It's not just his undeniable talent that garners attention, but also his captivating presence and impeccable fashion sensibilities that earn admiration. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dheeraj takes a retrospective journey, revisiting his first step into the world of modeling.

Dheeraj Dhoopar recalls his first modeling assignment, here’s what the actor has to say about it:

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sasural Simar Ka actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, candidly opens up about how his life took a turn with his first ever modeling endeavor. When queried about recollections of his debut modeling assignment, Dhoopar readily affirms his memory of the event.

He said, “I’ll tell you with whom I did my first ever modeling assignment, Drashti Dhami. She was in Bangalore and I was in Bangalore, we shot for a sherwani and lehenga brand.”

When Dheeraj was further asked if he recalled the amount he was paid for the assignment and what he did with that money. He said, “Kya kiya toh yaad nahi hai (I don't remember what I did) because I was already earning that time, so modeling I was just getting into but I got around 25,000/-. I was super happy.”

Dhoopar also shared the incident from his first modeling shoot. He added, “Mujhe yeh tak nahi pata tha ki shooting pe khana milta hai. Toh Drashti mujhse puchti hai ki tumne order kar diya kya khana? I still remember that converstaion. I said nahi yaar, I will not eat. I was so shy. She said, no no, tell the producer he will call it for you and I was like achaa aisa bhi hota hai kya. (I didn't even know that we get food on set. So, Drashti asked me if I had ordered food. I still remember that conversation. I said, No, I will not eat. I was so shy. She said, No, no, tell the producer, he will arrange it for you. I was surprised, thinking, Oh, is that how it works?)”

Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional life:

Dhoopar started his journey with the TV show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, where he portrayed the character of Ansh. His noteworthy presence extended to the beloved daily soap Kundali Bhagya for 5 years. His on-screen rapport with co-star Shraddha Arya was cherished by their devoted followers. He also appeared in shows like Sherdil Shergill and Naagin 5.

