EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar gears up to announce Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, teaser attached to Gadar 2

Pinkvilla was the first to report on May 16, 2023, that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to exit the Don franchise as he is willing to do films in the commercial space with a bigger reach among the audience, which led director Farhan Akhtar to reboot the same with a young generation star. Soon after, we reported that Ranveer Singh has come on board to play the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. The news was met with resistance by a section of media, who went ahead to deny the development and called it a fake news. However, we continued to report new developments on the project. Soon after, we also informed our readers that Ranveer has already shot for an announcement video and an official announcement from the makers will come at the right time.

Farhan Akhtar ready to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don

Our source had informed that the announcement could come once Ranveer Singh tastes success with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Farhan Akhtar is all set to announce Don 3. “The teaser of Don 3 will be out this week on the digital world. The team is very excited to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don to this young generation of cinema going audience. The introduction will happen through a proper teaser, which will drop digitally in the next 2 to 3 days,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Ranveer will be spotted in an uber cool avatar in the teaser, bringing in a new dimension to the character of Don.

Don 3 Teaser with Gadar 2 in Cinema Halls

The aforementioned teaser will be screened in the cinema halls through the Independence Day week with Gadar 2. “Gadar is an action film, which is expected to set the box office on fire. Farhan Akhtar and co. are keen to screen the teaser of Don 3 at national chains all across the country. The same teaser might be screened with Ranveer’s own, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 as well,” the source added.

Don 3 is expected to go on floors once Ranveer wraps up the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Baiju Bawra. The film could be his big release in 2025 with Farhan Akhtar as the director. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Don 3.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar to reboot DON Franchise with new leading man; Shah Rukh Khan decided to exit Don 3