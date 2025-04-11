Bollywood Newswrap, April 10: Shah Rukh Khan's King to go on floors on THIS date; Salman Khan gives shoutout to Sunny Deol's Jaat and more

On April 10, 2025, the date of Shah Rukh Khan's King going on floors was finally revealed. As Sunny Deol's mass-actioner, Jaat, released, Sikandar star Salman Khan gave a major shoutout to him. If you missed such big headlines of the day, then here's a quick recap!

A look at some big news updates from April 10, 2025:

1. Shah Rukh Khan to begin King on May 18, 2025

A source close to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film told us that prep work for the first schedule has already begun, and the superstar will take charge as King from May 18, 2025, in Mumbai. While the Siddharth Anand movie will hit the big screen in the last quarter of 2026 between October and December, Dinesh Vijan-backed Cocktail 2 is aiming at a Mid-2026 release.

2. Salman Khan gives major shoutout to Sunny Deol for Jaat

On April 10, Salman Khan took to his Instagram stories and shared a video reel of Sunny Deol after his mass entertainer, Jaat, release. Reacting to it, Khan wrote, "#Jaat" followed by a flexing bicep emoji. He also tagged Deol in the post.

3. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's picture from Jamnagar goes viral

On April 10, 2025, some unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from their Jamnagar getaway went viral online. In the image, Ranbir can be seen dressed in a black hoodie with blue shorts. He also sported a mustache. As for Alia, she donned a black t-shirt with a pair of blue denim pants.

4. Ranveer Singh-led Don 3 shoot delayed due to Dhurandhar?

According to a recent report in Filmfare, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar's delay is causing further delay in the shoot of Don 3. The source further stated that Farhan Akhtar might not be able to start filming by mid-2025 as planned.

5. Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Homebound selected for Cannes 2025

Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, is heading to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. It will premiere in the Un Certain Regard category at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, set to take place from May 13 to 24, 2025.

