Don 3: Will Ranveer Singh-led action thriller’s shoot get delayed due to Dhurandhar? Here’s what we know

Ranveer Singh is set to headline the action thriller Don 3. The film was officially announced in 2023 but has yet to go on floors. It has now been learned that the shoot of the Farhan Akhtar film might get delayed due to Ranveer’s other movie, Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his movie Dhurandhar, which is Uri director Aditya Dhar’s next venture. According to a recent report in Filmfare, the film might impact Ranveer’s next project, Don 3. The portal’s source said, “Ranveer’s film Dhurandhar’s delay is causing further delay in the shoot of Don 3.”

The source further stated that Farhan Akhtar might not be able to start filming by mid-2025 as planned. Dhurandhar is reportedly only done halfway, and its shooting may continue until September or October. The report added that Ranveer and Farhan are still looking forward to beginning their movie this year and will probably target a release in the second half of 2026.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kiara Advani, who was set to be the female lead in Don 3, won’t be a part of the project anymore. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and has chosen to prioritize her personal life.

Coming to Dhurandhar, the Aditya Dhar directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. During the official announcement, Ranveer Singh dedicated the movie to his admirers. He said, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me and been clamoring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ranveer Singh could be a part of a zombie film. A source shared, “It’s in the development stage, and he will take a call on the film once the script is locked by Jai Mehta. Right now, Ranveer is also actively contributing with his inputs to the writing process and is hoping to close the script by the end of this year.” This film could be his next after Don 3.

