EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to unveil Jawan’s second song ‘Chaleya’ on THIS date

Red Chillies Entertainment has adopted a three-month promotional strategy for their most-awaited upcoming production, Jawan. They unveiled the 2.13-minutes long prevue on July 10 and followed it with the "Zinda Banda" song three weeks later, on July 31. Both the prevue and the song have achieved tremendous success, effectively intensifying the anticipation among fans and audiences. With the movie's release date approaching, the makers are now set to unveil more content from the film to capture the audience's attention in preparation for its September 7 release.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan will release the second song from Jawan next week. It's a romantic track called "Chaleya" and features SRK alongside his leading lady, Nayanthara. Arijit Singh, who has delivered numerous chartbusters with SRK, has lent his voice to this song along with Shilpa Rao, known for singing Pathaan's "Besharam Rang" earlier this year. SRK and Nayanthara reportedly shot for this love ballad a few months ago under the choreography of Farah Khan, and those who have heard and seen it are claiming it as the most soulful song from the Jawan album.

Although the exact date for the second song's launch hasn't been locked yet, sources reveal it might come out on Monday (August 14) or Tuesday. The makers are now ramping up their promotional efforts and plan to unveil various assets each week. They are also working on the trailer; however, it's expected to come out only around the last week of this month.

Billed as a VFX-heavy, mass action entertainer, Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, while Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone play the female leads opposite him. It's a true-blue Pan-India film boasting a huge ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, among others. The Atlee-directed, high-octane action thriller outlines the journey of a man driven by a personal vendetta to correct societal wrongs while honoring a promise made years ago. The movie releases in cinemas on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

