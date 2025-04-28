Nani makes a BIG claim about Mahesh Babu's SSMB29; leaves SS Rajamouli in splits

SSMB29 has been one project in recent times whose details have been kept tightly under wraps by the makers. While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the movie, no official update from either the actor or the director has been made public.

However, during the pre-release event for HIT: The Third Case, actor Nani made a curious remark about this project, leaving both the audience and the film's director, SS Rajamouli, laughing aloud.

The actor went on to bargain with the audience, saying that if they aren’t satisfied with HIT 3, then they should not watch SSMB29. That’s not all, Nani also ended up confirming that the Mahesh Babu starrer will be releasing next year.

In his words, “I mortgaged Hit 3 for the Court movie, and it became a huge hit. Now, I have nothing left to mortgage except SSMB29. If you (the audience) are not satisfied with Hit 3, then there’s no need to watch Rajamouli’s upcoming pan-world movie.”

For the unversed, besides Mahesh Babu in the lead, SSMB29 also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others, in prominent roles.

The film is rumored to be a globe-trotting adventure, matching the essence of Rajamouli’s previous magnum opuses, which have been landmark successes at the global box office.

Shooting for SSMB29 has been going on at full swing, and there have been reports of massive sets being constructed for the film, aimed at creating a larger-than-life spectacle on the silver screen.

While earlier reports suggested that the Mahesh Babu starrer would be released in two parts, newer updates by Pinkvilla indicate that it will now be a single, full-length film, as SS Rajamouli was not keen on splitting it into two.

Coming back to HIT: The Third Case, Sailesh Kolanu's third installment in the iconic cop drama universe will hit the big screens on May 1. Nani will portray an angry cop named Arjun Sarkaar, taking over the lead from previous actors like Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen.

