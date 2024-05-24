Former FTISLAND member Song Seung Hyun shares ethereal pre-wedding PICS; CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa leaves supportive comment

FTISLAND's former member Song Seung Hyun shared his wedding photos with his non-celebrity fiancée. The former idol had previously announced his wedding which will be taking place in June 2024. CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa congratulated Song Seung Hyun on his recent post. See the beautiful pictures below.

FTISLAND's former member Song Seung Hyun shares pre-wedding photos

On May 24, FTISLAND's ex-member Song Seung Hyun took to Instagram and shared his pre-wedding pictures with his non-celebrity fiancée. The couple will be tying the knot next month in June. Earlier in February, Song Seung Hyun had also announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

He had stated that after much contemplation, he decided to leave the entertainment industry and also possibly leave South Korea to start a new life. See the ethereal pictures of Song Seung Hyun and his fiancée below.

CNBLUE member Jung Yong Hwa who was Song Seung Hyun's former labelmate commented on the picture and congratulated the couple. He wrote, 'Our Seung Hyun is getting married. I’m happy for you and cheering you on.' He also added an 'I love you' at the end of his comment. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about Song Seung Hyun and FTISLAND

FTISLAND was a South Korean rock band that made their debut in 2007. The band currently consists of main vocalist Lee Hong Gi, bassist Lee Jae Jin, and drummer Choi Min Hwan. Choi Jong Hoon departed from the group in 2009 after the Burning Sun scandal came to light and Song Seung Hyun retired as an idol and started his career in acting. The group is known for their songs like Love Sick, Hello Hello, and more.

Advertisement

Song Seung Hyun made his debut as an actor in 2013 with the film The Youth. He has appeared in various projects like Perhaps Love? and Detective Alice 2. His latest project was the 2023 film Oh! My Assistant.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon's agency responds to dating rumors with American actress Lauren Tsai; say difficult to check private lives